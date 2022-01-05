'Stern disciplinary action' for bus captain who ran red light at Jurong East & nearly hit 3 pedestrians

A bus was seen running a red light and speeding past three pedestrians crossing a road along Jurong East Avenue 1 on the evening of Dec. 28 2021.

Bus almost grazes pedestrians

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared by the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor.

At the start of the video, the green man is on for crossing pedestrians and an SBS bus on the other side of the junction appears to accelerate.

Three pedestrians start to cross the road and the bus speeds up as it crosses the junction.

The woman notices the oncoming bus and stops in her tracks, and the man turns to see the bus just before it reaches them.

The man stops a few steps away from the path of the bus and backs away from the crossing bus with his daughter.

Statement by SBS Transit

In response to queries by Mothership, SBS Transit said that they have "investigated the incident and do not condone the dangerous actions of this Bus Captain".

Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that they are "thankful that no one was injured", and apologised to the pedestrians "for the distress caused".

"We take a very serious view of this lapse and will be taking stern disciplinary action against the bus captain," Tan added.

Top images by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road/Facebook.