Back

River Hongbao 2022 at Gardens by the Bay from Jan. 30 – Feb. 6

Back bigger, and better.

Fiona Tan | January 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The annual Chinese New Year Festival, River Hongbao (RHB), is back at Gardens by the Bay.

Taking place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, the hybrid event will have both physical and virtual events and activities.

More visitor slots

RHB 2022 will accommodate up to two times more people compared to last year.

Up to 4,400 visitors are allowed onto RHB's event grounds per time slot.

Each time slot is between two to four hours long, and those interested are required to pre-register and book their slots via the RHB website.

Registration opens from 11am on Jan. 19 and ends Jan. 21, and there is a maximum cap of five persons per registration.

Here are more details about RHB's booking time slots and visiting hours:

Image courtesy of RHB.

Registration will "open 30 minutes before and close 30 minutes after" each timeslot.

Upon registering successfully, visitors will receive a confirmation email with QR codes which can be used to enter RHB on the time slot on the event day respectively.

Visitors will be issued a coloured wristband at entry checkpoints. At the end of each time slot, visitors will have "half an hour to leave the event grounds".

No walk-ins will be allowed.

Visitors over the age of 12 have to be fully vaccinated.

More activities

RHB 2022 features a slew of virtual and physical activities lined up.

Physical activities

There will be six more giant lanterns on display this year, 30 in total.

Visitors can also expect to see the usual suspects, such as the God of Fortune and 12 animal Zodiacs, and an interactive music-themed lantern called “Rising after Challenges”.

Image from RHB website.

Image from RHB website.

There will also be an exhibition titled “Nian Hua: Changing Times, Unchanging Aspirations”, which showcases new year prints traditionally used to decorate Chinese homes during the Lunar New Year.

Image from RHB website.

Besides these displays, visitors can enjoy live on-stage performances by local talents on different themed nights. This includes Getai Night, Xinyao Night and Singapore Talent Night.

Here are the performance timeslots:

Image courtesy of RHB.

Image courtesy of RHB.

Visitors can also look forward to amusements rides on the RHB event grounds, this includes a double-storey horse carousel, a giant inflatable playground, robotic rides, pirate ship, and trackless train rides.

Image from RHB website.

Image from RHB website.

RHB visitors can offer blessings or make wishes by releasing floating flowers on the Dragonfly Lake. All proceeds from the flower blessings will go to charity.

Image courtesy of RHB.

Image from RHB website.

Here's a map of the RHB event grounds:

Image from RHB website.

Virtual

The Nian Hua exhibition is also available as a virtual 360-degree exhibition on the RHB website, where visitors can participate in a fun interactive game related to the exhibition.

Visitors can also play the POSB #HuntYourZodiac mobile game, where they will have to hunt zodiac animals all around Singapore to earn Angbaos.

Angbao values can go up to S$888, and over S$180,000 worth of cash prizes can be won between the game period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 15.

Image courtesy of RHB.

There will also be contests and quizzes across Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and the RHB website, where a total of S$5,000 worth of prizes is to be won.

Image from RHB website.

Image from RHB website.

Besides these, there are also educational programs, such as Fengshui tips for your homes in 2022, zodiac predictions in 2022, and how to make stylish and cute Tangyuan, for those looking to glean some Chinese New Year knowledge on the RHB website.

You can find out more about RHB here.

River Hongbao 2021

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from River Hongbao website.

People queue to buy Lim Chee Guan bak kwa in Chinatown at S$72/kg 2 weeks before CNY

Delicious.

January 18, 2022, 12:45 PM

Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

We've been waiting for this one.

January 18, 2022, 11:33 AM

Malay Tampines resident decks out HDB corridor with CNY lanterns & pussy willow for his neighbours

It took Abdullah around two weeks to put up the decorations, with the help of some neighbours who translated the Mandarin words for him.

January 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Woman claims Chicken Hotpot in Sengkang responded to her bad review by contacting her school NUS

'I firmly believe no consumer should feel threatened or afraid to post their experience feedback,' the student said.

January 18, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'pore teen boy, 17, learns to drive via YouTube videos, rents TribeCar using dad's NRIC, drives 8 times, once with 2 passengers

Ends up arrested at police roadblock.

January 18, 2022, 04:47 AM

'Ah Girls Go Army' trailer out, Jack Neo set to earn big when movie in cinemas on CNY Feb. 1, 2022

Jack Neo ready to rake in millions.

January 18, 2022, 04:06 AM

Telegram is down for a lot of people again

Ugh.

January 17, 2022, 11:37 PM

1,165 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 17, the highest number of cases this month

MOH also confirmed 609 new Omicron cases.

January 17, 2022, 10:46 PM

Monetary Authority of S'pore considering taking supervisory actions against OCBC

MAS said it expects all affected customers to be treated fairly.

January 17, 2022, 09:53 PM

SPF warns public of fake SMSes sent by scammers who pretend to be the police

Always verify the authenticity of the information.

January 17, 2022, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.