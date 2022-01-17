Fewer rainy days for rest of Jan. 2022, temperatures may reach up to 34°C on some days

Those in Singapore can expect fewer rainy days for the remainder of January 2022, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Generally dry weather conditions

There will be some reprieve in the form of short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon and evening on one or two days over parts of Singapore.

However, dry weather conditions are generally expected for the second half of January.

The overall rainfall for January 2022 is expected to be below average for most of Singapore.

Daily temperatures between 24 – 33°C

The presence of a dry air mass in the surrounding vicinity of Singapore will bring relatively fair weather on most days, and the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33°C on most days.

Prevailing Northeast Monsoon season is expected to continue as the first month of 2022 draws to a close, with low-level winds blowing from the north or northeast.

Windy conditions can be expected in the first week of the fortnight. On days with lighter winds, the daily maximum temperature may go up to 34°C.

Unrelated stories you should totally check out

Top image by Fiona Tan