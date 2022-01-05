Beautiful double rainbow spotted in east side of S'pore on Jan. 4, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The eastern side of Singapore saw a colourful start to the new year.
Residents in Tampines, Simei, Pasir Ris, Changi, and Bedok spotted a rainbow in the sky on Tuesday (Jan. 4) evening.
Some also managed to capture a double rainbow.
Photos and videos of the colourful phenomenon were shared online.
Tampines
Pasir Ris
Simei and Changi
Bedok
Top images from Benjamin SJ Tan/FB & Rossman Ithnain/FB.
