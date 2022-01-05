Back

Beautiful double rainbow spotted in east side of S'pore on Jan. 4, 2022

Adding some colour to the gloomy sky.

Syahindah Ishak | January 05, 2022, 02:22 PM

The eastern side of Singapore saw a colourful start to the new year.

Residents in Tampines, Simei, Pasir Ris, Changi, and Bedok spotted a rainbow in the sky on Tuesday (Jan. 4) evening.

Some also managed to capture a double rainbow.

Photos and videos of the colourful phenomenon were shared online.

Tampines

Taken from mrjuliuslim/TikTok.

Photo from Benjamin SJ Tan/FB.
Photo from Benjamin SJ Tan/FB.
Photo from Anna Loh/FB.
Photo from Lim Catherine/FB.
Photo from Lim Catherine/FB.

Pasir Ris

Photo courtesy of Gabriel Chua.
Photo from Mcdems DemAta/FB.

Simei and Changi

Photo from Rossman Ithnain/FB.
Photo from Josephine Ong/FB.
Photo from Janani Shankar/FB.

Bedok

Photo from Jimmy Ng/FB.

Photo from Jimmy Ng/FB.

Photo from Jimmy Ng/FB.
Top images from Benjamin SJ Tan/FB & Rossman Ithnain/FB.

