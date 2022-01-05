Beautiful double rainbow spotted in east side of S'pore on Jan. 4, 2022

Syahindah Ishak

Adding some colour to the gloomy sky.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg The eastern side of Singapore saw a colourful start to the new year. Residents in Tampines, Simei, Pasir Ris, Changi, and Bedok spotted a rainbow in the sky on Tuesday (Jan. 4) evening. Some also managed to capture a double rainbow. Photos and videos of the colourful phenomenon were shared online. Tampines Pasir Ris Simei and Changi Bedok Follow and listen to our podcast here: Top images from Benjamin SJ Tan/FB & Rossman Ithnain/FB.

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.