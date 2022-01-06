Back

S'pore can learn from Pope Francis’s ‘strong heart’ for 'the least’ in each community: Edwin Tong

Pope Francis's teachings "resonate strongly" with multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore, Tong added.

Faris Alfiq | January 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Pope Francis's "unwavering" outreach and "a strong heart for the last, the lost, and the least" in each community are valuable learning points for Singapore's society, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

On his Facebook post, Tong said that he was honoured to have been granted a "baciamano" (a brief audience) with Pope Francis on the same day.

Tong described Pope Francis as "warm, humble, and personable".

"He had a kind word or gesture for everyone, and made it a point to warmly welcome everyone in the Singapore delegation," he added.

He and Pope Francis also chatted briefly about social cohesion, multi-religiosity and harmony.

Tong said that these are issues that both have a "deep mutual interest".

The Singapore delegation, including Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Holy See, Janet Ang, attended the first General Papal Audience of the new year.

According to Tong, Singapore will continue meetings at the Vatican as the country continues to work on fostering closer ties with the Holy See.

Pope's teachings transcend the Catholic faith: Tong

Tong added that Pope Francis's teachings on universal love, reconciliation, peace and solidarity, are profoundly explored in his third Encyclical, Fratelli Tutti.

An Encyclical is an official letter written by the Pope and sent to all Roman Catholic bishops.

The letter usually contains statements about the official teachings of the Church.

"Fratelli Tutti aims to promote a universal aspiration toward fraternity and social friendship," Tong said.

He added that the document concluded that time has come to "dream, then, as a single human family".

Tong noted that these teachings resonate strongly with a multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore, and transcend the Catholic faith or any single faith alone.

"They have a true universal, timeless relevance," he said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Edwin Tong/Facebook

Man, 34, arrested after running red light at Lentor Avenue, nearly hitting pedestrian

This is not Fast and Furious: The movie.

January 06, 2022, 12:12 PM

8 moments from the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion that revived the Potterhead in me

Always.

January 06, 2022, 12:07 PM

3 S’pore undergrads share the advice their parents gave them when choosing a university

Parents do give the best advice, sometimes.

January 06, 2022, 11:55 AM

Temasek Foundation giving out free reusable masks via vending machines from Jan. 10 - 23, 2022

Available in sizes M and L.

January 06, 2022, 11:37 AM

New Law Society president Adrian Tan calls HDB's ban on cats as pets 'irrational & unfair'

The topic sparked a debate between issues owning cats and dogs.

January 06, 2022, 11:18 AM

Lithuanian president says he regrets decision on Taiwan that angered China

Relations with China had nosedived after Lithuania included "Taiwan" in the name for the island's representative office.

January 05, 2022, 10:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung says 'We know our situation very well' after US claims Covid-19 situation here 'unknown'

The Ministry of Health is currently engaging the U.S. embassy and the U.S. CDC to provide them with the necessary data. 

January 05, 2022, 10:27 PM

805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 440 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28.

January 05, 2022, 10:26 PM

Get booster shot at 5 months or 'as soon as possible' to maintain good protection against Covid-19, expert committee says

Increased protection against Omicron variant.

January 05, 2022, 08:18 PM

Novavax vaccine likely to be added as booster option to S'pore's National Vaccination Programme

The Covid-19 vaccine by Novavax displayed a higher efficacy against Delta and Omicron variants as compared to other non-mRNA vaccines in Singapore.

January 05, 2022, 08:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.