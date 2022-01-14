Back

‘Pop-up Disney!’ at Suntec has 7 magical rooms featuring Mickey & friends

All things Mickey Mouse in one place.

| Fasiha Nazren | Sponsored | January 14, 2022, 07:42 PM

If you’re a big fan of all things Disney and Mickey Mouse, you’d probably already know of Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration.

For those who don’t, it is an exhibition that originated from Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in California, featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, this is its first-ever international showing outside of the U.S.

To enjoy the full Disney experience, I got to choose between Sorcerer Mickey or Minnie Mouse Headbands before entering the exhibition.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The headband is part of a Klook-exclusive bundle that costs S$35. Do note that tickets will have to be pre-booked.

Otherwise, a standard ticket would cost:

  • Adults (above 12): S$25

  • Kids (three to 12): S$20

While I was already sold by the idea of wearing the Sorcerer Mickey Mouse headbands everywhere I go, there was more to look forward to.

Instagram-worthy exhibition

This exhibition has seven different themed rooms.

Before you enter each room, scan the QR-activated codes to participate in Pop-Up Disney! Trivia because they are filled with interesting facts on all things Mickey you may not know about.

Mickey and Minnie's Love

Celebrate the love between these two iconic sweethearts. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Great photo spot for couples… and colleagues too on this giant bow sofa. Photo by Mothership.

It All Started With A Mouse

Here, you’ll see how Mickey Mouse was first drawn.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

And of course, pretend you’re in the pages of Mickey’s classic comics as you step into this half-tone world.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Mothership.

Mickey’s Friendships

Here’s a fun fact, other than the Sensational Six, do you know who else are friends with Mickey? It’s Chip ‘n’ Dale!

This part of the exhibition is a gallery created by Mickey’s friends, inspired by the mouse himself.

Take a stab at who created these artworks:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sorcerer Mickey’s Magic

This is another great photo spot where one walks into a tunnel that leads you to a starlit room, featuring Sorcerer Mickey.

Here's a peek at the tunnel:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

And here’s how you can have a moment with Sorcerer Mickey:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Forever Mickey

The Forever Mickey room takes a futuristic look at Mickey while paying homage to all the years of ears and the infinite moments still to come.

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Don’t forget to take a few Boomerangs and some pictures in this colourful room.

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Photo by Mothership.

Singapore-exclusive exhibits

What sets this exhibition apart from its original California counterpart are the two Singapore-exclusive rooms.

Mickey Loves Singapore: Dreamland Carnival

Designed by homegrown artist WhenIWasFour, this room is inspired by all things Singapore, including traditional snacks, childhood games, and iconic landmarks.

Spot familiar Singapore icons like the Dragon Playground, the Merlion and more on the walls of this room.

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Don’t forget to spot Mickey and his friends behind 21 secret doors at various photo spots within the art of the room.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Mickey at Disneyland

This Disneyland-inspired room brings the amusement park right to our shores in Singapore.

Within one room, guests can travel to Hong Kong Disneyland and pose among the popular treats such as the Mickey Bubble Egg Puff.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Or take a picture right in front of the iconic Castle of Magical Dreams.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Remember to get a hug from one of the characters while you’re there.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Shop at Mickey Mart

Spanning over 300 sqm, the aptly named Mickey Mart carries the widest range of Mickey-themed merchandise in Singapore.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

You can even spot Singapore’s Dragon Playground and colourful heritage shophouses here.

Photo from Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Mickey Mart is a non-ticketed area, which means anyone can come in to shop during exhibition opening hours.

Shoppers can get anything from kitchenware to apparel to fashion accessories and even limited edition collectibles such as XM Studios’ “Mickey Around the World” figurines.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Purchase tickets online

The exhibition is a mask-on event, which means that masks must be worn at all times, even when taking photos.

Safe management measures and deep cleaning routines are implemented in accordance with government advisories.

Tickets to the exhibition can only be purchased online via Klook.

More details on Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration can be found here.

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard Singapore 039593

When: Now till Mar. 20, 2022

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Fridays: 11am to 7pm

  • Saturdays, Sundays, public and school holidays: 11am to 9pm

This article is sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren.

