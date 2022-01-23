S'pore police used drone to track & arrest suspect who fled into forested area near Jalan Bahar

In March 2021, a suspect fled from a police check along Jalan Bahar, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He ran towards a forested area.

To help with the search operation, SPF deployed a drone to help detect possible escape routes.

After two and a half hours into the search, the police spotted the suspect within a construction site with the aid of the drone, which had overhead surveillance of the area.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Lost hiker in Clementi forest

SPF had also deployed a drone to help search for a lost hiker in Clementi forest in March 2021.

Ground Response Force (GRF) officers managed to locate the hiker deep within the forest.

However, the dense vegetation made it difficult for the officers to identify an exit route.

Fortunately, the drone flying overhead helped to guide the police officers and the hiker out of the forest.

Crowd management and public safety

Besides aiding with search operations, drones are also regularly deployed to support police in crowd management and public safety operations for major events which attract large crowds.

These events include National Day Parade and the New Year countdown celebrations at Marina Bay.

These images were taken from drones deployed by the police at the Marina Bay Sands waterfront on Dec. 31, 2021:

The use of drones with thermal imaging sensors provides the police with enhanced situational awareness of the crowd situation, according to the SPF.

This also allows the police to identify choke points and overcrowding — even at night — so that they can intervene in a timely manner.

The drones are also equipped with spotlights, blinkers and speakers to help enhance police presence.

The drones also have speakers, allowing the police to broadcast public safety messages to the crowd, including relaying instructions during an emergency or major security incident.

Here is an example of a drone (the bigger one) broadcasting a message to remind the public to adhere to safe management measures.

Aerial patrols to detect and deter crimes

During the circuit breaker in 2020, the SPF had deployed drones to carry out aerial patrols in industrial estates to deter and detect crime during a period when activities were significantly reduced.

The drones helped complement ground patrols and alleviate the manpower situation faced during that period.

Enforcement operations

Additionally, drones are useful for the planning and execution of enforcement operations as they help to provide valuable views of the area of operation.

In August 2020, police deployed a drone in support of an enforcement operation targeting contraband cigarette peddlers in Tuas.

The drone enabled police to identify suspicious persons and vehicles, and provided enhanced situational awareness for the officers.

Aerial Response Team

To support the increased use of drones in police operations, SPF had also set up a new Aerial Response Team (ART) in 2021.

The team comprises drone pilots who may be activated to provide drone support as part of police’s management of incidents.

These drone pilots undergo rigorous training and are certified under Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's regulatory regime.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak & via Singapore Police Force.