Back

2 men, aged 26 & 28, arrested following a slash & stab incident at Commonwealth Ave West

The perpetrators were arrested within nine hours of the incident.

Faris Alfiq | January 15, 2022, 10:59 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.

They will be charged in court today (Jan. 15).

According to the statement by the Police, at about 10:30am on Jan. 14, the Police were alerted to an alleged stabbing incident at Blk 413 Commonwealth Avenue West.

The police said that the victim was walking towards a multi-storey carpark when two men approached him.

One of the men, who was allegedly armed with a knife, purportedly attacked the victim from behind.

Both men fled the scene after the attack.

The Police added that the victim sustained a slash wound on his left arm and a stab wound on his back, and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Arrested within nine hours

In the statement, the police said that preliminary investigations showed that the attack was believed to be planned, and further investigations are ongoing.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division managed to establish the identity of the men through "extensive ground enquiries" and with the aid of Police cameras and CCTV.

They were arrested within nine hours of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marc E, commended the officers for their hard work in responding to, locating and arresting them.

"The swift arrest was possible with the help of Police cameras," he said in the statement.

"The Police will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law," he added.

Both men will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google maps

If you’re looking for a sign to get a quality mattress, this is it.

Don’t sleep on it.

January 15, 2022, 10:37 AM

Aftershock founders look back on decade of dishing out PCs like pizzas, delivering 'transcendent' customer experience

Lessons on Leadership: Marcus and Joe Wee have arranged for minimal involvement in their other businesses to spend most of their time on the one they started 10 years ago. Turns out, it's not just because of their passion for gaming.

January 15, 2022, 10:16 AM

Sengkang Korean BBQ stall lets you eat for free if you hang on pull-up bar for 100 seconds

100-second bar hang challenge.

January 15, 2022, 03:56 AM

945 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 832 Omicron cases confirmed

A slight drop in weekly infection growth rate.

January 15, 2022, 12:02 AM

New guidelines to improve S'pore pet dogs' welfare, AVS to review use of shock & prong collars

The guidelines serve as a reference guide for the community, including animal welfare groups, dog adopters and owners, and dog trainers, to implement best practices.

January 14, 2022, 11:28 PM

50% off all food at Marché S'pore on weekdays 3pm to 6pm, now till Jan. 27

Eat rosti for all meals.

January 14, 2022, 07:48 PM

‘Pop-up Disney!’ at Suntec has 7 magical rooms featuring Mickey & friends

All things Mickey Mouse in one place.

January 14, 2022, 07:42 PM

OCBC S'pore scam victims, many who lost life savings, slam bank for underwhelming response

Among other grievances, victims were angered by OCBC’s perceived nonchalance and ineptitude when they approached the bank for help.

January 14, 2022, 07:02 PM

Razer retracts N95 mask claims after YouTuber exposes flaws, slams company for 'dishonest' marketing

Razer has since edited its marketing materials and attached a note that its masks are not N95 certified.

January 14, 2022, 05:23 PM

Lee Bee Wah grateful for teacher who persuaded parents to let her continue education in P5

The retired politician said that she would not be where she is today if not for that teacher.

January 14, 2022, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.