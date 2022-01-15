2 men, aged 26 & 28, arrested following a slash & stab incident at Commonwealth Ave West

Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.

They will be charged in court today (Jan. 15).

According to the statement by the Police, at about 10:30am on Jan. 14, the Police were alerted to an alleged stabbing incident at Blk 413 Commonwealth Avenue West.

The police said that the victim was walking towards a multi-storey carpark when two men approached him.

One of the men, who was allegedly armed with a knife, purportedly attacked the victim from behind.

Both men fled the scene after the attack.

The Police added that the victim sustained a slash wound on his left arm and a stab wound on his back, and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Arrested within nine hours

In the statement, the police said that preliminary investigations showed that the attack was believed to be planned, and further investigations are ongoing.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division managed to establish the identity of the men through "extensive ground enquiries" and with the aid of Police cameras and CCTV.

They were arrested within nine hours of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marc E, commended the officers for their hard work in responding to, locating and arresting them.

"The swift arrest was possible with the help of Police cameras," he said in the statement.

"The Police will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law," he added.

Both men will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top image via Google maps