Pigeon lands on car along North Bridge Road, hitches ride to Clarke Quay

A pigeon, which was lazy, injured, or highly evolved, or all three, landed on a car travelling along North Bridge Road and hitched a ride towards the direction of Clarke Quay.

The incident, caught on video and uploaded to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, tickled the car's occupants, which included adults and at least a child.

The pigeon was reminiscent of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament on a Rolls Royce.

What to do with pigeon on hood?

The pigeon's presence elicited suggestions on what to do next.

One man in the car asked, while a child giggled in the background: "Pigeon, how much are you going to pay us for this ride?"

A woman replied: "I'm pretty worried about it though."

The man then said: "I'm gonna pull in somewhere and chase it off."

The woman continued: "By the park."

A child exclaimed: "Maybe it's got its nest there."

Another woman then said: "When you go faster, it will fly off?"

The previous woman then replied: "Oh it did fly onto us though."

According to the post, no pigeons were harmed in the video.

The driver eventually pulled the car over and chased the pigeon away, the post added.

You can watch the 42-second video here.