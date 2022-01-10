Back

Pigeon lands on car along North Bridge Road, hitches ride to Clarke Quay

When you smarter than you look.

Belmont Lay | January 10, 2022, 07:02 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pigeon, which was lazy, injured, or highly evolved, or all three, landed on a car travelling along North Bridge Road and hitched a ride towards the direction of Clarke Quay.

The incident, caught on video and uploaded to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, tickled the car's occupants, which included adults and at least a child.

The pigeon was reminiscent of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament on a Rolls Royce.

What to do with pigeon on hood?

The pigeon's presence elicited suggestions on what to do next.

One man in the car asked, while a child giggled in the background: "Pigeon, how much are you going to pay us for this ride?"

A woman replied: "I'm pretty worried about it though."

The man then said: "I'm gonna pull in somewhere and chase it off."

The woman continued: "By the park."

A child exclaimed: "Maybe it's got its nest there."

Another woman then said: "When you go faster, it will fly off?"

The previous woman then replied: "Oh it did fly onto us though."

According to the post, no pigeons were harmed in the video.

The driver eventually pulled the car over and chased the pigeon away, the post added.

You can watch the 42-second video here.

Playmade & Jia Jia Herbal Tea collaborate to make liang teh bubble tea & pearls for S$5.40

One way to counter the 'heatiness' from Chinese New Year snacking.

January 10, 2022, 06:59 PM

Community cat climbs into toy claw machine in Clementi & pretends it's the prize

Catch of the day.

January 10, 2022, 06:42 PM

Academics in S'pore not inhibited when working on politically-sensitive topics: Maliki Osman

A 2021 study found that academics who work on politically-sensitive topics are more likely to feel constrained in their work.

January 10, 2022, 05:38 PM

Man allegedly molests woman in China, so she slaps him non-stop for over 3 minutes in train

The man was detained by local police.

January 10, 2022, 05:12 PM

If time flies when we're having fun, why did 2020 & 2021 fly by so quickly?

And what can we do about it?

January 10, 2022, 05:09 PM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai alleges he got 'feedback' that teachers subject children to vaccine differentiated measures

Chan asked Leong to clarify and provide further information on which schools and what VDS measures have been implemented, and which teachers have been doing so.

January 10, 2022, 05:03 PM

6 adorable tiger-themed goodies to get you in the mood for CNY 2022

In b4 tiger puns.

January 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

Gurmit Singh was scared & 'ready to migrate' after Goh Chok Tong called out Phua Chu Kang's Singlish

'I just wanted to have fun and make people laugh, suddenly I'm like [a] terrorist or something.'

January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Nicole Seah looks pregnant with second child

She is believed to be in her second trimester.

January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Man, 19, rides m'cycle without licence, girlfriend, 17, rides pillion, both die in Jurong West crash

The accident has been ruled a "road traffic misadventure".

January 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.