S'pore chicken rice boss says prices up to mitigate high electricity bills & provide staff with 'decent pay'

Singapore food chain OK Chicken Rice has increased its food prices to mitigate each of its stall's S$1,000++ electricity bill per month.

OK Chicken Rice announced the new move in a Facebook post on Jan. 5, 2022.

"It’s with great regret that we have to adjust our menu pricing," it wrote as justification.

However, the food chain promised to maintain the same food quality and portions for its customers.

It will also continue to use the same fresh ingredients in its food.

Staff "deserves decent pay too"

OK Chicken Rice added that its permanent staff, who run on a low basic with high profit-sharing scheme, have had their salaries affected by the high electricity rates.

The staff "deserves a decent pay too", the food chain wrote.

New menu

OK Chicken Rice's new menu showed an increase of a few cents for each of its food items.

Only the "Premimum Jumbo Chicken" and the "Value Jumbo Chicken" remained the same price.

Here is the new menu:

Outlets

OK Chicken Rice is a halal-certified establishment. It has a total of six outlets across Singapore:

721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 (FoodLoft) 3 St George Road (Choices) 932 Hougang Avenue 9 (Tastebud) 513 Yishun Sreet 51 (Foodgle) 51 Havelock Road (FoodLoft) 501 West Coast (FoodLoft)

The eatery is open daily from 10am to 9pm.

Price increase must be justified

Addressing the recent price increase of cooked food and beverages in Singapore, Member of the Parliament Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on Jan. 10 that the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) is "aware of consumers’ concerns".

He added:

"We empathise with consumers who are concerned about the price increases and are monitoring the situation very closely. While there are several factors affecting the prices of cooked food and beverages, CASE takes a strong view against stall owners and operators who take this opportunity to profiteer and raise price excessively without justification."

Yong also said that consumers who encounter unjustified and excessive price increases are encouraged to give their feedback to CASE.

You can view his full Facebook post here:

