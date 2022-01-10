Oh Young-soo of 'Squid Game' wins best supporting actor Golden Globe

Oh Young-soo of Squid Game won the best supporting actor in the television category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on Monday, Jan. 10, Singapore time.

He acted as Player 001 in the hit series.

The character was supposed to be an ordinary old man, Oh Il-nam, who wished to have fun before his death.

The 79-year-old South Korean actor was nominated for the best supporting actor prize along with Brett Goldstein of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and Kieran Culkin of HBO‘s Succession.

This year's Golden Globes was held without attendees, hosts or any livestreams due to industry boycott and controversy revolving around Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The ceremony announced its winners via social media.

