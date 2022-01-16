Back

Tennis star Novak Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' over court ruling to cancel Australian visa

He will be deported and will have to withdraw from the Australian Open.

Ashley Tan | January 16, 2022, 04:32 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa has been dismissed.

A three-judge panel decided unanimously in favour of the government's action, with the news released on Jan. 16, a day before the start of the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old will be deported from the country, and also faces a three year ban on returning to Australia.

This would mean that Djokovic, as defending champion, will have to withdraw from the tournament.

Respects court's decision

In response to this turn of events, Djokovic shared in a statement carried by ABC News that he is "extremely disappointed" with the court's ruling.

Nevertheless, he respects the decision made, and will cooperate with authorities for his departure.

In the meantime, he said he will take some time to rest and recuperate before making any further comments on the situation.

The media's focus on him recently has made him "uncomfortable", he shared, and he hopes that attention can return to the tournament and the other players.

He also sent his best wishes for everyone involved in the Australian Open, and thanked his family, friends and supporters.

"I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."

Australian PM, immigration minister respond

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement, welcoming the Australia federal court's decision "to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".

Morrison said that the cancellation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

He concluded by saying that it is "now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer".

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said that he was pleased that his decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was upheld.

You can read Djokovic's full statement here:

"I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today's Court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.

I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.

I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."

Top photo from Novak Djokovic / FB

Tennis star Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia after losing appeal over visa cancellation

The decision was a unanimous one from a three-judge panel.

January 16, 2022, 03:56 PM

100,000 children aged 5 to 11 in S'pore have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Next phase of vaccination roll-out to commence from Jan. 17, with children progressively receiving their 2nd dose of the vaccine.

January 16, 2022, 02:30 PM

Charles Yeo steps aside as Reform Party chairman, gave more details about how he was arrested

The police categorically reject Yeo's claim that his arrest was "politically motivated".

January 16, 2022, 12:47 PM

Indonesian student, 22, who thought it was 'funny' to sell selfies as NFTs, makes US$1 million in sales

At one point in time, each selfie sold for 0.9 ether, which is around US$3,000.

January 16, 2022, 11:35 AM

Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

First dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia.

January 16, 2022, 08:11 AM

78% of 692 new Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 15 are local

Three deaths reported today.

January 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

Lone baby civet found squeaking & covered in red ants at Holland Road

It's all okay now, baby.

January 16, 2022, 01:13 AM

Reform Party's Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust & forgery

The police also categorically reject Yeo's claim that his arrest was "politically motivated".

January 16, 2022, 12:14 AM

9 sick, emaciated & injured dogs rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

Animal welfare groups will be putting up appeals for fosterers and donations.

January 16, 2022, 12:10 AM

Woman, 33, dies after falling onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.