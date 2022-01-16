Tennis star Novak Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' over court ruling to cancel Australian visa

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa has been dismissed.

A three-judge panel decided unanimously in favour of the government's action, with the news released on Jan. 16, a day before the start of the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old will be deported from the country, and also faces a three year ban on returning to Australia.

This would mean that Djokovic, as defending champion, will have to withdraw from the tournament.

Respects court's decision

In response to this turn of events, Djokovic shared in a statement carried by ABC News that he is "extremely disappointed" with the court's ruling.

Nevertheless, he respects the decision made, and will cooperate with authorities for his departure.

In the meantime, he said he will take some time to rest and recuperate before making any further comments on the situation.

The media's focus on him recently has made him "uncomfortable", he shared, and he hopes that attention can return to the tournament and the other players.

He also sent his best wishes for everyone involved in the Australian Open, and thanked his family, friends and supporters.

"I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament. Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."

Australian PM, immigration minister respond

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement, welcoming the Australia federal court's decision "to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".

Morrison said that the cancellation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

He concluded by saying that it is "now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer".

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said that he was pleased that his decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was upheld.

Top photo from Novak Djokovic / FB