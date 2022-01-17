Back

M'sian drug trafficker's appeal to be heard by S'pore apex court on Jan. 24

Five judges will hear his appeal.

Matthias Ang | January 17, 2022, 04:52 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's apex court, the Court of Appeal, will hear the appeal of convicted Malaysian drug trafficker, Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam, on Jan. 24.

According to The Straits Times, Nagaenthran is appealing against a decision by the High Court, which denies him permission in beginning judicial review proceedings to challenge his execution.

Nagaenthran, who was sentenced to death for smuggling heroin into Singapore, had previously been granted a temporary stay of execution in Nov. 2021.

His appeal on Jan. 24 will be heard by five judges: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Andrew Phang Boon Leong, Justice Judith Prakash, Justice Belinda Ang, and Justice Chao Hick Tin.

He is represented by lawyer M. Ravi.

Execution originally scheduled for Nov. 10, 2021

Nagaenthran's execution had previously been scheduled for Nov. 10, 2021.

On Nov. 8, according to updates on Ravi's Facebook page, the High Court heard his argument that executing Nagaenthran would be unconstitutional. But it was dismissed.

However, Ravi said that the High Court also granted a stay of execution, pending an appeal against its decision.

Tested positive for Covid-19

The appeal was heard the next day (Nov. 9) at the Court of Appeal.

Nagaenthran appeared in court in person 12 minutes before the hearing but was later taken away.

The court was subsequently informed by a judge that Nagaenthran had tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the judges, Phang, was quoted by CNA as saying,

"The execution is scheduled for tomorrow... If the applicant has been afflicted by Covid-19... it's our view that the execution cannot take place anyway."

Background

Nagaenthran was first convicted and sentenced to death in November 2010, after he was caught with a bundle of diamorphine, or heroin, strapped to his thigh in 2009.

Appeals against his conviction and sentence were dismissed by the Court of Appeal in July 2011.

After the death penalty regime under the Misuse of Drugs Act was amended, a re-sentencing application was made and dismissed by the High Court in September 2017.

A further appeal against this decision, as well as a separate judicial review application, were dismissed in May 2019.

A petition to the president for clemency was also unsuccessful.

The case also attracted international media coverage. as human rights groups called attention to his intellectual disability and IQ of 69.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri had also sought leniency on Nagaenthran's behalf, writing directly to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top collage left image via change.org, right image via Wikimedia commons

Every S'pore household to get a free recycling bin, distribution starts in 2nd half of 2022

It's good to start recycling but it's even more important to recycle right.

January 17, 2022, 04:52 PM

Man, 48, arrested within 3 hours after allegedly molesting 2 female victims at Toa Payoh MRT station

Sexual offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

January 17, 2022, 04:46 PM

Lorry ferrying workers collides with Mercedes-Benz outside Geylang police centre

A 40-year-old man who was driving the lorry at that time was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

January 17, 2022, 04:26 PM

Jollibee S'pore has century egg porridge daily till 11am

Yum for some.

January 17, 2022, 03:38 PM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min tests positive for Covid-19 after withdrawing from India Open

She tested negative for Covid-19 initially.

January 17, 2022, 03:25 PM

UK media The Guardian features joss paper in photo of dumpling dish for Lunar New Year

Not so auspicious.

January 17, 2022, 02:37 PM

Mother uses son as sponge to absorb sea lion's wild splashes at S'pore Zoo

Alternative headline: Son protects mother from sea lion splashes at S'pore Zoo.

January 17, 2022, 02:30 PM

Why is everyone playing Wordle & how did it get so insanely popular?

Small wins to brag about.

January 17, 2022, 01:57 PM

These poly students will literally go the distance to make skating lessons affordable

They have been booked solid each weekend since they started classes in July 2021.

January 17, 2022, 01:37 PM

S'pore social enterprise Boxgreen selling plant-based healthy snacks packed by inmates

Yummy snacks for a good cause.

January 17, 2022, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.