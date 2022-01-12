MRT Circle Line now a real circle as tunnelling works completed, HarbourFront to Marina Bay extension opening in 2026

Singapore's MRT Circle Line is now really a complete circle.

The construction of the final stage of the MRT line is on track to being completed after the tunnel breakthrough occurred at Cantonment station on Jan. 12.

The momentous boring event was marked by media coverage and uplifting music that played the moment the bore broke through the final wall.

Completion of three stations -- Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward -- closes the Circle Line as a complete loop.

Civil works started in 2019.

The 4km extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay is slated to open in 2026

Commuters from Telok Blangah can save around 10 minutes travelling time when they go to Marina Bay directly.

Top photo via The Straits Times Telegram & Ministry of Transport