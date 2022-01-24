Motorcycle bursts into flames along Mandai Avenue, 52-year-old male rider taken to hospital

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his motorcycle went up in flames along Mandai Avenue on Monday (Jan. 24).

A video of the incident was posted online, showing the motorcycle in flames in the middle lane of the road.

The fire generated plumes of black smoke into the air as other vehicles drove past the motorcycle.

Motorcyclist conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle along Mandai Avenue at 7:39am on Jan. 24.

The 52-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

He is currently assisting with police investigations for careless driving, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that it was alerted to the fire, and extinguished it using a water hose reel.

SCDF also said the man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

