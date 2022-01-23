Missing 73-year-old man last seen at Woodlands St 41, police appealing for information

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 73-year-old man named Rahmat Bin Abdullah.

Rahmat was last seen in the vicinity of Block 437 Woodlands St 41 on Jan. 21.

Those with information should come forward

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top images via Singapore Police Force & Google StreetView.