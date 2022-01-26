Man stands in Ang Mo Kio car park lot for 5 mins at dinner time to reserve it for BMW

A man effectively turned himself into a traffic cone in land scarce Singapore as he demonstrated how badly he wanted a parking lot by standing in it.

Footage of the bizarre and kiasu antics just to ensure a spot in the car park was put up on Facebook on Jan. 22.

The incident occurred on Jan. 20 at the car park at Block 347 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, according to the post.

What happened

The man was seen pointing at the lot while standing in it when the car recording the footage drove close to it.

His gestures were to indicate he has secured this spot for another car, even though all public car parks function on a first-come-first-serve basis.

He then walked towards the car doing the recording, likely to explain he was reserving the lot, but no audio could be heard.

Subsequently, the car doing the recording turned out of the car park three minutes later and the man was revealed to still be standing on the lot.

There was another available lot beside him at this point.

At the last scene of the video, it was revealed that the car that took up the lot was a BMW.

Responses

Responses to the video mostly dunked on the man as it highlighted how chope-ing culture has gone to far.

More sympathetic responses said the man could have wanted a convenient location for the car as the passenger on board could be an ambulant senior.