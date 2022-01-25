Back

US man jailed 55 years for live streaming sex abuse of Filipino children

This is the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in North Carolina's Western District.

Syahindah Ishak | January 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

A 47-year-old American man, Jake Ross, was sentenced to 55 years' imprisonment for live streaming the sexual abuse of Filipino children.

Paid woman in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children

According to court documents cited by The Charlotte Observer, Ross had contacted a woman in the Philippines regularly via WhatsApp video chats.

He had paid her to sexually abuse her children while he live-streamed it from where he lived in North Carolina.

28 pornographic screenshots from Ross' chats with the woman were found on his phone, Charlotte Observer reported.

He was arrested in July 2020

Ross was arrested in July 2020, and was convicted of child pornography charges in March 2021.

In addition to the 55 years' jail time, he was given a lifetime of court supervision should he live long enough to complete his jail term.

This is the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in the Asheville division of North Carolina’s Western District, as reported by Charlotte Observer.

Online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines

In 2016, UNICEF labelled The Philippines as the "global epicentre" of the live stream sexual abuse trade involving children.

In August 2021, the Philippine House Committee on the Welfare of Children said that it would investigate the rising number of cases of online sexual exploitation of children.

