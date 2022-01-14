M'sian man proposes to girlfriend upon arrival at JB after spending 655 days apart

A Malaysian man working in Singapore for almost two years consecutively finally returned back home to Johor Bahru via the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) -- and proposed to his girlfriend upon arrival.

The Malaysian man, Tomken Wong, posted about his successful surprise engagement on Facebook on Jan. 13, 2022.

In response to queries, Wong said: "When I was waiting at Woodlands bus interchange, I was so excited to meet my girlfriend, I couldn’t control myself."

This was after his plan to pop the question was put on hold for the last few years.

Could not make plans work because of pandemic

As a result of the pandemic, Wong had to delay his proposal indefinitely with no end point in sight.

His original idea was to propose to his girlfriend in Japan with the help of friends and family.

But the launch of he VTL in November 2021 led him to come up with another idea, and he immediately booked his trip back to Malaysia.

Wong added that he seized the opportunity to go ahead with the proposal as he did not want to waste any more time given that his past plans were scuttered.

Proposal a success

Wong went down on one knee to propose at Larkin Sentral bus interchange when he saw his girlfriend.

She said yes.

Wong has been working in Singapore for 13 years.

All photos via Tomken Wong