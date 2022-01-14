Video of M'sian woman on Foodpanda delivery motorcycle, carrying a child, draws sympathy from netizens

A 48-second video of a woman carrying a child, possibly while working as a Foodpanda delivery rider in Malaysia moved many netizens.

A Tiktok video posted by @zanethnasha on Jan. 10 showed the rider with the child strapped to her chest on a motorcycle.

The motorcycle has a box with the Foodpanda logo at the back, although it is unclear if she was working at the time.

At the time of writing, the video has reached more than 30,000 views and more than 2,500 likes.

According to the Tiktok user, she first saw the rider with the child at a petrol kiosk in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

The user believed that the woman is a mother, bringing along her child while working.

She felt sympathy and told her husband to give the rider some money.

Initially, the rider declined the offer, but she subsequently accepted it after being persuaded by the user's husband.

Child believed to have eyesight problems

The TikTok user further claimed that the rider's child was having some eyesight problems. Even so, she said that the rider still pushed on as a mother to make ends meet.

She wrote that seeing the mother's sacrifice made her conscious of her privilege.

"Truly emotional. Here I am with my kids in an air-conditioned car but the mother and her child are working under the hot sun."

There were several times in the video that the user showed herself tearing up looking at what the rider had to go through. At the end of the video, she described the rider as a "strong mother" and called on viewers to assist the rider and her child.

Netizens moved by the situation

In the video's comment section, several netizens were emotional about the rider's grit and motivation in ensuring that her child's needs are met.

"I cannot imagine how resilient she is to be able to work while carrying her child. I hope that both the rider and this Tiktok user be granted bountiful wealth."

One user, Ina_ABC76, noted that the rider put her life on the line to bring up her child.

The user also requested friends who are on Tiktok to give the rider a different job.

Another user, mazrahmat06, commented that watching the rider's struggle reminded the user of the times when the user had to do the same.

"I was like her previously. I had to carry my child here and there to look for sustenance. My child grew up on a motorcycle. My child is now 22-years-old and we have been through thick and thin together."

