Ex-M'sian minister said penguins are halal to consume

Twitter users in Malaysia were amused when ex-Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said penguins were "halal" to consume in a tweet on Jan. 25.

Comel dan halal. Namun ada sebahagian spesiesnya seperti emperor penguin sedang terancam. Bersama kita lindunginya. https://t.co/5JQJFmwZDW — Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) January 24, 2022

Zulkifli was responding to a fellow Twitter user's queries about the potential "punishment" of consuming penguin meat, supposedly from a religious point of view.

The politician from the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) said penguins were "cute and halal", though he added that some types of penguins were facing extinction, such as the emperor penguin.

"Together, let's protect them (penguins)," he said.

Zulkifli also uploaded a more detailed response on his website, where he cited religious texts as the basis of his answer.

Meme-d by Twitter

Meanwhile, commenters took the liberty of making penguin-related memes.

Some drew inspiration from the penguins in the animated movie, "Madagascar", while others turned to another animation series about penguins -- "Pingu".

A popular supermarket chain in Malaysia -- Mydin -- also chimed in, urging people not to go to their outlets to look for penguin meat.

jangan ada yg cari daging penguin kat mydin pulak. kami tak jual ya https://t.co/upmPIH5AJF — MYDIN (@MydinMalaysia) January 25, 2022

"We don't sell (penguin meat) ya," the supermarket tweeted.

Top image via @aqiffhaziq/Twitter & Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri/Facebook