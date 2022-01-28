Back

Ex-M'sian minister said penguins are halal to consume

In response, Twitter did what it does best, memes.

Jean Chien Tay | January 28, 2022, 02:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Twitter users in Malaysia were amused when ex-Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said penguins were "halal" to consume in a tweet on Jan. 25.

Zulkifli was responding to a fellow Twitter user's queries about the potential "punishment" of consuming penguin meat, supposedly from a religious point of view.

The politician from the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) said penguins were "cute and halal", though he added that some types of penguins were facing extinction, such as the emperor penguin.

Two adult emperor penguins and a juvenile. Image via Ian Duffy/Creative Commons.

"Together, let's protect them (penguins)," he said.

Zulkifli also uploaded a more detailed response on his website, where he cited religious texts as the basis of his answer.

Meme-d by Twitter

Meanwhile, commenters took the liberty of making penguin-related memes.

Some drew inspiration from the penguins in the animated movie, "Madagascar", while others turned to another animation series about penguins -- "Pingu".

A popular supermarket chain in Malaysia -- Mydin -- also chimed in, urging people not to go to their outlets to look for penguin meat.

"We don't sell (penguin meat) ya," the supermarket tweeted.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via @aqiffhaziq/Twitter & Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri/Facebook

'Healing The Divide' founder Iris Koh slapped with upgraded charges that come with longer jail time

Doctor's assistant who allegedly conspired to cheat MOH gets upgraded charge as well.

January 28, 2022, 03:23 PM

Domestic worker, 33, jailed 17 months for filming & sharing videos of naked S'pore elderly man in shower

The elderly male's genitals could be seen in some of the videos.

January 28, 2022, 02:55 PM

S'porean man, 64, jailed 4 weeks & banned from driving for 18 months for knocking down delivery rider with his car

The incident happened in June 2020.

January 28, 2022, 01:44 PM

2021 was S'pore's second wettest year since 1980, last 10 years warmest on record

Rain feat. flash floods.

January 28, 2022, 01:38 PM

Ex-BSI S'pore banker issued stern warning for secret profit arrangements involving 1MDB investments

A third party who was involved in the arrangement was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

January 28, 2022, 01:36 PM

ICA officers stop 2 attempts to smuggle 33,690 vape pods & 400 vapes into S'pore

Malaysian-registered lorries were used to smuggle the items into Singapore.

January 28, 2022, 12:22 PM

Picking up the books again after more than 10 years in the workforce — they did it

Masters of their destinies.

January 28, 2022, 11:51 AM

Tower Transit bus captain stops bus to give chocolates to crying child

Awwwww.

January 28, 2022, 11:48 AM

Gucci slammed for using real tigers in advertising campaign

Gucci was criticised for treating the tigers like props and encouraging ownership of these wild animals.

January 28, 2022, 11:40 AM

Gold bars worth S$1.2 million smuggled by S'porean woman seized at Heathrow Airport, used for money laundering

The gold bars were destined for Chennai, India.

January 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.