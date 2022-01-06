Back

M'sian police allegedly made ambulance give way to VIP convoy, again

Just a few days ago, the police stopped an ambulance to give way to the prime minister's entourage.

Jean Chien Tay | January 06, 2022, 02:19 PM

After news about an ambulance giving way to Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's convoy sparked widespread criticism on social media, a similar incident occurred just days after.

In a video uploaded on a Facebook page called "LORAT", many cars, including an ambulance, were allegedly stopped by the police in order to allow a VIP (very important person) convoy to pass through.

At the time of writing, the expletive-laden video has been viewed over 305,000 times, and received more than 1,300 "likes".

The person who recorded the video can be heard saying "MP (member of parliament) blocking ambulance again, what the f***".

According to Facebook page "5 Zones", the incident occurred at an expressway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 30, 2021.

Many social media users criticised the practice of prioritising the VIPs, while a commenter jested that patients would reach hospitals faster if they called for a VIP convoy instead of an ambulance.

"(VIPs) never reflect (on their actions). The ministers never care about the people. (They) prioritise their affairs over the patient(s) in the ambulance."

"The people are not important."

"It seems like the lives (of others) are not important to them (the VIPs)."

"From now onwards, if (you're) sick, (you) should call the Vellfire (the VIP's vehicle) for VVIPs... (Will) reach the hospital fast."

Previous incident

Previously on Dec. 26, 2021, a Twitter user posted a video that showed police stopping an ambulance to give way to a VIP entourage.

The social media user said he was on his way to help the flood victims and left for the area at 9am, but only managed to reach his destination at 11.30am, allegedly due to the roads being cleared up for the VIP to pass through.

According to Bernama, the incident is believed to have taken place when Ismail Sabri was escorted by the police to oversee the cleaning works at the flood-stricken area.

The Malaysian police also reportedly said that they had to stop vehicles, including the ambulance, as an accident could occur and it could be dangerous to other road users.

The police's explanation was slammed by netizens, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Activist Siti Kasim took to Twitter to air her dissatisfaction, tagging Ismail Sabri in her tweet that read, "Rubbish! Emergency vehicles take precedent".

A commenter said the incident involved an abuse of power, while another Twitter user opined that the VIP should be sacked for putting someone else's life at risk.

