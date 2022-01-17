CNY pagoda decoration outside M'sian shopping mall compared to offering for Qing Ming festival

Nailing festive decorations can be tricky, especially during Chinese New Year.

A shopping mall in Malaysia found itself in an awkward position when its extravagant Chinese New Year decoration was likened to a paper offering, which is regarded as inauspicious during this festive period.

Paper offerings are typically burnt during funerals and festivals such as Qing Ming Festival and Hungry Ghost Festival.

Chinese pagoda

The Chinese New Year decoration in question is a red Chinese pagoda outside the Suria KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur's city centre.

Around three storeys tall, the structure is adorned with gold trimmings, a green multi-tiered roof, red lanterns, and lights that are switched on at night.

Pagoda likened to paper offering

Unfortunately, online reactions and comments have not been very positive.

Numerous netizens have noticed the decorative structure's resemblance to paper offerings for the deceased.

For your reference, here is what the pagoda looks like from afar compared to a typical paper house used in religious rituals:

These paper houses are often accompanied by paper effigies representing helpers and chauffeurs.

During occasions such as the Hungry Ghost Festival and Qing Ming Festival, paper offerings are often burnt to appease the deceased or gain favour with deities to overcome any difficulties the living might be going through, according to Roots.gov.sg.

A picture of the pagoda structure being constructed was first shared on Jan. 8.

Not the first pagoda

According to netizens, this is not the first time Suria KLCC has erected a pagoda to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Here are some pictures of their pagoda for Chinese New Year in 2020:

Unfortunate colour combination?

Despite having a similar pagoda structure two years ago, it did not appear to draw as much flak.

Some netizens pointed out that it could be due to the colour combination, specifically adding green to the pagoda.

