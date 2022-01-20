M'sia eases Covid-19 restrictions for Chinese New Year, house visits & banquets allowed

The Malaysian government has announced the lifting of certain restrictions in time for Chinese New Year (CNY).

According to the Malay Mail, the National Unity ministry approved new rules, which include allowing house visits and reunion dinners from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15.

In a press conference on Jan. 19, she said that such gatherings were attended by "immediate family members" or "close relatives", and open houses were not allowed.

The country's national unity minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique had not specified the limit for this year.

Last year, such festive gatherings were limited to 15 family members living within a 10km radius, and interstate or inter-district travel were not allowed, according to The Star.

Receptions by invitation

For CNY receptions or banquets, they can held by invitation only, and they can't be held in multiple sessions.

These receptions also can't be open to the public, according to The Star.

Guests must be fully vaccinated, registered under Malaysia's tracing app MySejahtera, and have their temperature checked.

According to the prevailing standard operating procedures under Malaysia's Phase 4 National Recovery Plan, attendees are limited to 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, and safe distancing must be imposed.

Celebrations to usher in the Hokkien New Year or to celebrate the Festivals of the Jade Emperor on the ninth day of the Chinese lunar calendar are permitted if confined to the perimeter of one's house.

Chap goh meh celebrations on the 15th day of the lunar calendar, at the respective houses of worship are permitted, subject to Phase 4 restrictions.

Traditional dances, such as lion dances, are also allowed, subject to restrictions for creative industries by Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Wan San Yip on Unsplash.