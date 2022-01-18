M'sian NGO welcomes govt's move to allow the use of medical cannabis

The Malaysia Hemptech Industrial Research Association (MHIRA) had welcomed the Malaysian government's decision to allow medical marijuana to be used in the country.

The NGO had also suggested the government study the benefits of the hemp industry, including policy aspects that involve "more focused ministries".

They also added that Malaysia has a better chance of cultivating hemp due to weather factors that gives a harvest of approximately five times in two years.

Medical marijuana can be used in Malaysia

On Nov. 9, 2021, Malaysia's Minister for Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, said that products containing cannabis used for medicinal purposes can be imported and permissible to use in Malaysia, Malaysiakini reported.

Khairy added that the existing laws which regulate the use of cannabis in Malaysia do not prohibit the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Earlier in September 2021, one of Malaysia's youngest members of parliament, Syed Saddiq, called for the government to discuss the cost and benefit of legalising hemp and medical marijuana openly.

Syed Saddiq, who is also the chief of the political party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (Muda), added that the industry could be worth RM400 billion (S$128 billion) in the next four years, and he did not want Malaysia to "lag behind"

In response to Syed Saddiq, Khairy said that the use of medical marijuana is permissible in Malaysia as it does not violate the law.

Must adhere to existing laws

Khairy added that products containing cannabis can be imported and used in Malaysia so long as they adhere to existing laws and are registered with the local Drug Control Authority (DCA).

"The sale or retail supply for medical treatment for selected patients must be carried out by a medical practitioner registered under the Medical Act 1971 or a registered pharmacist with a Type A licence to certain individuals based on prescriptions issued by registered medical practitioners," Khairy further explained, according to Malaysiakini.

In December 2021, Bernama reported that Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister, Zahidi Zainul Abidin, said that a study report on the benefits of cannabis, hemp and ketum will be submitted to the country's Ministry of Health and Home Ministry as soon as possible to get an approval to grow these plants.

Zahidi added that the large-scale and controlled cultivation of the plant would be a good source of revenue and be beneficial for the medical industry.

