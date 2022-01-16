Back

Lone baby civet found squeaking & covered in red ants at Holland Road

It's all okay now, baby.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 16, 2022, 01:13 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A baby civet was found squeaking helplessly at Holland Road on Jan. 15.

When it was discovered by passers-by at around 5pm, the civet was covered in red ants and was unaccompanied.

One of the passers-by, Tiara Ardelia, shared her encounter with this adorable mammal on Facebook after the civet was taken by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Photo by Tiara Ardelia.

Photo by Tiara Ardelia.

Waited for the parent civet to come

Ardelia said they initially contacted wildlife rescue group Acres and followed their instructions to leave the young civet where it was found.

According to the advisory by NParks, anyone who finds a baby civet should leave it alone and avoid picking it up. If the mother civet is around, she will respond to the baby's cries and attend to it.

However, if people swarm around the baby civet, the mother may end up abandoning her offspring.

As such, the baby civet was left underneath a fruit tree where it was found as the kindhearted passers-by waited for the parent to return.

The reunion did not happen, sadly.

Given the timing when the baby civet was found and the fact that it was covered in red ants, some commenters speculated that the baby was abandoned by its parent.

The baby civet was eventually picked up by NParks staff and will be brought to the vet, Ardelia updated.

Nocturnal creatures

Civets are nocturnal creatures so it is unusual to see them during day time as they are more active and forage at night.

However, sightings of civets in the day were reported before.

Here are some past examples:

Civets native to Singapore

Civets are native to Singapore and are also known as civet cats, Toddy cats, or musang in Malay.

One particular species, the Common Palm Civet, can be found on the island.

Contrary to their name, they are not cats and are instead more closely related to mongooses.

The adults may look slightly similar to raccoons due to the dark band across their face.

They usually feed on fruits, insects and small animals.

What to do when you see a civet

Here's what you should do if you ever encounter a civet, according to NParks' advisory:

1. Do not be alarmed as the civets are shy and will try to stay out of sight so just leave them alone. If you are really interested, you can watch them from a distance and do not try to corner or chase them.

2. Civets may eat leftover cat food that is left out in the open, so do keep your pets' food indoor if civets are sighted near your neighbourhood.

3. If you find baby civets in your property, leave them alone as the mother will respond to them when they cry. The baby civets will start venturing out within two or three months after birth. After that, they will follow their mother to forage and will move out of your property eventually.

If you need help, here's a 24-hour hotline to NParks' Animal Response Centre: 1800 476 1600.

You can also contact 24-hour Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782.

All images by Tiara Ardelia

Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

First dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia.

January 16, 2022, 08:11 AM

78% of 692 new Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 15 are local

Three deaths reported today.

January 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

Reform Party's Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust & forgery

The police also categorically reject Yeo's claim that his arrest was "politically motivated".

January 16, 2022, 12:14 AM

9 sick, emaciated & injured dogs rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

Animal welfare groups will be putting up appeals for fosterers and donations.

January 16, 2022, 12:10 AM

Woman, 33, dies after falling onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

Loh Kean Yew gets walkover win after ill opponent withdraws, enters India Open final

Good luck!

January 15, 2022, 06:20 PM

Woodlands residents spruce up HDB corridor with fortune god doll, lit money tree & other CNY decorations

They've been doing so since 2019.

January 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Overflowing tray return stations at Jurong Point Kopitiam on Jan. 10 was due to unexpected manpower crunch

Monday's mess was an abnormality, cleaners told Mothership.

January 15, 2022, 05:15 PM

Asean to invite Myanmar's non-political representative to meetings until 'significant progress' made in Five-Point Consensus: PM Lee

PM Lee also said that there is a need for progress in the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

January 15, 2022, 05:09 PM

Comment: Sending e-angpows to loved ones is no less sincere than giving physical angpows or hampers

More environmentally-friendly.

January 15, 2022, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.