Loh Kean Yew gets walkover win after ill opponent withdraws, enters India Open final

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2022, 06:20 PM

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew enters the final of 2022 India Open after his opponent withdrew from the semi-finals match.

Currently ranked world No. 15, Loh will face either world No.17 Lakshya Sen of India or world No. 60 Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia on Sunday (Jan. 16) in the Men's Singles Final match.

Loh previously beat Sen to win the Dutch Open in Oct. 2021.

His semi-finals opponent, Canada's Brian Yong (ranked No. 40), withdrew from the tournament after falling ill, CNA reported.

Loh told the Straits Times that he is "happy" to enter the final but he was looking forward to play against Yong.

The world champion added that this walkover will give him more time to rest and prepare for the upcoming finals.

