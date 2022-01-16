Back

9 sick, emaciated & injured dogs rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

Animal welfare groups will be putting up appeals for fosterers and donations.

Low Jia Ying | January 16, 2022, 12:10 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A person made a "shocking discovery" on Jan. 12 when they found nine dogs, in various states of sickness, kept in kennels in Lim Chu Kang.

The rescued dogs were described to be all "skin and bones", seriously sick, injured, or in extreme stress.

Animal welfare charity, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), shared about the plight of these dogs on Facebook, and called on NParks to help with their rescue and treatment.

As of Jan. 14, the dogs have been rescued and are currently seeking treatment.

Dogs' caretaker allegedly refused help

In a video uploaded to its Facebook page on Jan. 12, CDAS showed clips of the dogs' living conditions.

The dogs can be seen stepping into their own uncleared faeces in the kennels where they are kept.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

The video also showed the dogs pacing around the small space and "exhibiting high anxiety".

CDAS said that the dogs "were barking excessively, at times they were whining in pain".

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

CDAS said that the caretaker is unable to "offer appropriate care for the dogs".

They were also told that help was extended to the caretaker, but she had allegedly refused assistance.

"And now, the situation has spiralled out of control, causing these dogs to suffer in situations of neglect," CDAS added.

More pictures reveal sorry state of dogs

On Jan. 13, CDAS uploaded more photos of the dogs, revealing the extent of the neglect.

Some dogs were very emaciated, with the shape of their ribcages prominently visible.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

Other photos also revealed the poor conditions that the dogs were housed in.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB.

Dogs receiving treatment, donations and fosterers needed

In an update on Friday evening (Jan. 14), CDAS said that the dogs were rescued from the kennels in a massive operation.

The operation involved CDAS, NParks, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelters, Action for Singapore Dogs, and a few other volunteers.

The dogs are now receiving medical treatment.

CDAS said they will try their best to shower the dogs with "love and care" and they "will be treated right from today onwards".

They added that the dogs' medical fees might be expensive, and asked the public for their support when the animal welfare groups involved put up appeals for donations.

CDAS themselves said that they will be putting up another appeal for fosterers.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB

Woman, 33, dies after falling onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

Loh Kean Yew gets walkover win after ill opponent withdraws, enters India Open final

Good luck!

January 15, 2022, 06:20 PM

Woodlands residents spruce up HDB corridor with fortune god doll, lit money tree & other CNY decorations

They've been doing so since 2019.

January 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Overflowing tray return stations at Jurong Point Kopitiam on Jan. 10 was due to unexpected manpower crunch

Monday's mess was an abnormality, cleaners told Mothership.

January 15, 2022, 05:15 PM

Asean to invite Myanmar's non-political representative to meetings until 'significant progress' made in Five-Point Consensus: PM Lee

PM Lee also said that there is a need for progress in the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

January 15, 2022, 05:09 PM

Comment: Sending e-angpows to loved ones is no less sincere than giving physical angpows or hampers

More environmentally-friendly.

January 15, 2022, 04:17 PM

S'pore travellers share their experience testing positive for Covid-19 while on holiday overseas

They tell us about self-isolating in a foreign country, and the many administrative hoops they had to jump through to get back to Singapore safely.

January 15, 2022, 02:55 PM

Grub Burger Bistro's last day at Bishan - AMK Park on Feb. 15, reopening at Stevens Road in March 2022

It's really not goodbye, but see you again.

January 15, 2022, 01:34 PM

More safe distancing enforcers to be deployed to Chinatown on weekends leading up to CNY

To ensure the rules are being followed.

January 15, 2022, 01:17 PM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa revoked for 2nd time by Australia, faces deportation

A second appeal has been launched.

January 15, 2022, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.