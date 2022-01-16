9 sick, emaciated & injured dogs rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

A person made a "shocking discovery" on Jan. 12 when they found nine dogs, in various states of sickness, kept in kennels in Lim Chu Kang.

The rescued dogs were described to be all "skin and bones", seriously sick, injured, or in extreme stress.

Animal welfare charity, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), shared about the plight of these dogs on Facebook, and called on NParks to help with their rescue and treatment.

As of Jan. 14, the dogs have been rescued and are currently seeking treatment.

Dogs' caretaker allegedly refused help

In a video uploaded to its Facebook page on Jan. 12, CDAS showed clips of the dogs' living conditions.

The dogs can be seen stepping into their own uncleared faeces in the kennels where they are kept.

The video also showed the dogs pacing around the small space and "exhibiting high anxiety".

CDAS said that the dogs "were barking excessively, at times they were whining in pain".

CDAS said that the caretaker is unable to "offer appropriate care for the dogs".

They were also told that help was extended to the caretaker, but she had allegedly refused assistance.

"And now, the situation has spiralled out of control, causing these dogs to suffer in situations of neglect," CDAS added.

More pictures reveal sorry state of dogs

On Jan. 13, CDAS uploaded more photos of the dogs, revealing the extent of the neglect.

Some dogs were very emaciated, with the shape of their ribcages prominently visible.

Other photos also revealed the poor conditions that the dogs were housed in.

Dogs receiving treatment, donations and fosterers needed

In an update on Friday evening (Jan. 14), CDAS said that the dogs were rescued from the kennels in a massive operation.

The operation involved CDAS, NParks, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelters, Action for Singapore Dogs, and a few other volunteers.

The dogs are now receiving medical treatment.

CDAS said they will try their best to shower the dogs with "love and care" and they "will be treated right from today onwards".

They added that the dogs' medical fees might be expensive, and asked the public for their support when the animal welfare groups involved put up appeals for donations.

CDAS themselves said that they will be putting up another appeal for fosterers.

Top photos via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/FB