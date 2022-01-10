PSP's Leong Mun Wai alleges he got 'feedback' that teachers subject children to vaccine differentiated measures

Parliament on Jan. 10 saw Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai cite anecdotal evidence about vaccination differentiated safe management measures (VDS) allegedly applied in schools against children.

However, he demurred when Education Minister Chan Chun Sing asked for specifics.

No plans for vaccination as requirement for physical attendance in schools

The Progress Singapore Party member rose to speak following a speech by Chan, who confirmed there are currently no plans to make Covid-19 vaccination a requirement for physical attendance in preschools or primary schools.

Chan strongly encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated to resume as many school activities as possible, and to keep the community safe and resilient against Covid-19.

In his supplementary question, Leong asked if Chan could confirm that VDS will not be applied to children below 12 years old, at least until non-mRNA vaccines are available for children, as there are "strong requests" from parents that there should be more vaccine choices.

Leong also said he received "feedback" from residents that some teachers have allegedly already practised VDS measures in schools. He asked:

"So can the minister confirm that if the teachers are practising that, or if any officers in the schools are practising that, that is against government policy at the moment? Thank you."

Chan then asked Leong to clarify and provide further information on which schools and what VDS measures have been implemented, and which teachers have been doing so.

Specifics for follow-up action, if necessary

Leong replied, "Speaker, the resident who have feedback to me are on my WhatsApp messages. Can I refer to the messages and I give a reply later? Thank you."

In response, Chan said he would appreciate if Leong could let him know which teacher in which school has practised what VDS measures, so the feedback can be looked into and follow-up action can be taken, if necessary.

Chan added:

"My specific answer was that at this point in time, we have no plans on applying any VDS in our school. And this because for the reasons that mentioned. We want as far as possible for our students to be able to participate in the core curriculum in the school activities. For certain selected activities that may be deemed of a higher risk, we may in consider applying specific measures for them."

Chan gave two specific examples, one was playing wind instruments in choirs, and students participating in sports activities that may require close physical contact.

MOE will also look at the overall national posture and how the virus continues to evolve, before policies are adjusted accordingly.

Top image from Gov.sg YouTube.

Follow and listen to our podcast here