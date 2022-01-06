Back

Trash bag with kratom leaves, containing Class A controlled drugs, found in lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

Five men were arrested.

Alfie Kwa | January 06, 2022, 01:37 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jan. 3, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found a trash bag of about 5.8kg of kratom leaves in an arriving Malaysia-registered lorry via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

A total of five suspected male drug offenders were arrested at multiple locations in Singapore on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

ICA officers check

Image by CNB.

On Jan. 3, ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a lorry conveying a consignment of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles.

Upon further checks, a trash bag containing 22 bundles of close to 6kg of kratom leaves was found in the lorry battery compartment.

Image by CNB.

Image by CNB.

Image by CNB.

Image by CNB.

The 33-year-old Malaysian driver was immediately arrested and referred to Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for investigation.

The CNB officers also arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 40-year-old Malaysian man in the vicinity of Pandan Loop in a follow-up operation conducted on the same day.

A 27-year-old Malaysian man was also arrested in the vicinity.

In another follow-up operation conducted on Jan. 4, CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man in a commercial building located in the vicinity of Beach Road.

In a joint press release on Jan. 5, ICA and CNB said that investigations into the drug activities and suspects are still ongoing.

Penalties

Kratom contains ‘Mitragynine’ and ‘7-Hydroxymitragynine’, which are both Class A controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The importation of these Class A controlled drugs into Singapore is an offence that, upon conviction, carries a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. The ICA and CNB will continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives, controlled drugs and other contrabands across our borders."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by CNB. 

S'pore can learn from Pope Francis’s ‘strong heart’ for 'the least’ in each community: Edwin Tong

Pope Francis's teachings "resonate strongly" with multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore, Tong added.

January 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Man, 34, arrested after running red light at Lentor Avenue, nearly hitting pedestrian

This is not Fast and Furious: The movie.

January 06, 2022, 12:12 PM

8 moments from the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion that revived the Potterhead in me

Always.

January 06, 2022, 12:07 PM

3 S’pore undergrads share the advice their parents gave them when choosing a university

Parents do give the best advice, sometimes.

January 06, 2022, 11:55 AM

Temasek Foundation giving out free reusable masks via vending machines from Jan. 10 - 23, 2022

Available in sizes M and L.

January 06, 2022, 11:37 AM

New Law Society president Adrian Tan calls HDB's ban on cats as pets 'irrational & unfair'

The topic sparked a debate between issues owning cats and dogs.

January 06, 2022, 11:18 AM

Lithuanian president says he regrets decision on Taiwan that angered China

Relations with China had nosedived after Lithuania included "Taiwan" in the name for the island's representative office.

January 05, 2022, 10:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung says 'We know our situation very well' after US claims Covid-19 situation here 'unknown'

The Ministry of Health is currently engaging the U.S. embassy and the U.S. CDC to provide them with the necessary data. 

January 05, 2022, 10:27 PM

805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 440 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28.

January 05, 2022, 10:26 PM

Get booster shot at 5 months or 'as soon as possible' to maintain good protection against Covid-19, expert committee says

Increased protection against Omicron variant.

January 05, 2022, 08:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.