Back

Shrooms Fillet Burger no longer available at KFC S'pore

Not sure if and when it will be back.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 18, 2022, 03:51 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those who love mushrooms or those who cannot take spicy food will appreciate the value of KFC's Shrooms fillet burger.

The burger has been around in Singapore for more than a decade until it apparently disappeared from KFC's menu a while back.

via KFC/Facebook

Its disappearance did not go unnoticed, of course.

Missing from the menu since June 2021

A Shrooms fillet burger lover even started a petition to try and revert KFC's decision.

via Change.org.

The person observed that the Shrooms fillet burger went missing in June 2021.

Here's why they decided to start this petition:

"Why am I starting this petition: The KFC Shrooms fillet burger has been a staple since most of our childhood, it is affordable and straightforwardly simple, effortlessly becoming one of KFC's signature dishes. Paired together with KFC's cheese fries, Mmmm you will never go wrong.

The simple breaded chicken (no excessive batter), is topped with KFC's signature brown gravy sauce and incorporated with slices of brown button mushrooms. Not to mention that the brown gravy sauce bears a high resemblance to the KFC whipped potato gravy sauce. I am unable to confirm on their exact identities as I am not an employee at KFC, but they are definitely somewhat similar and this is another pointer for all whipped potato lovers to support this petition!"

There were also other queries about Shrooms fillet burgers in the past few months too. Even a rather popular Tiktok recently.

Gone, at least for now

While KFC did not give a direct answer, their reply suggests that the burger is indeed not available, at least for now.

Mothership has reached out to KFC Singapore and will update the article accordingly.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted from photo via KFC Singapore/Facebook

Fraudulent transaction sees S$1,300 charged to Sora Ma's card via US store

Ma said she has never bought anything from the store.

January 18, 2022, 03:21 PM

China: Overseas mail from Canada may have caused 1st Omicron case in Beijing

Canada's has called China's claim "extraordinary."

January 18, 2022, 02:51 PM

Joe Biden criticised by Human Rights Watch for sending 'mixed signals' on human rights

They said Biden seemed to have lost his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations.

January 18, 2022, 02:44 PM

Singapore crowned the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022

Shocked.

January 18, 2022, 02:05 PM

Island Boys mumble rap to NUS president Tan Eng Chye not shut down Yale-NUS College, oh yeah yeah yeah

You can be an Island Boy/ In NUS.

January 18, 2022, 01:45 PM

River Hongbao 2022 at Gardens by the Bay from Jan. 30 – Feb. 6

Back bigger, and better.

January 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

People queue to buy Lim Chee Guan bak kwa in Chinatown at S$72/kg 2 weeks before CNY

Delicious.

January 18, 2022, 12:45 PM

Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

We've been waiting for this one.

January 18, 2022, 11:33 AM

Malay Tampines resident decks out HDB corridor with CNY lanterns & pussy willow for his neighbours

It took Abdullah around two weeks to put up the decorations, with the help of some neighbours who translated the Mandarin words for him.

January 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Woman claims Chicken Hotpot in Sengkang responded to her bad review by contacting her school NUS

'I firmly believe no consumer should feel threatened or afraid to post their experience feedback,' the student said.

January 18, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.