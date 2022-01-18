Back

Joe Biden criticised by Human Rights Watch for sending 'mixed signals' on human rights

They said Biden seemed to have lost his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations.

Kayla Wong | January 18, 2022, 02:44 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

International non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch has criticised U.S. President Joe Biden for sending "mixed signals" on human rights.

Mixed signals

In its annual report published on Jan. 13, Kenneth Roth, the Executive Director of the human rights advocacy group, pointed out that Biden had promised a foreign policy that would be "guided by human rights" when he initially took office.

However, the U.S. president "continued to sell arms to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel despite their persistent repression", Roth wrote.

Roth continued to raise several examples of Biden choosing to prioritise domestic challenges over the condemnation of human rights violations by other governments.

"A preoccupation with migration also led Biden to tread softly with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador despite his attacks on the media and judiciary and his Covid denialism."

He further said even though the U.S. State Department has "issued occasional protests about repression in certain countries", Biden's voice was "often missing".

"During key summits, Biden seemed to lose his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations," he said.

For instance, while Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he only said they had discussed "human rights" but failed to elaborate on the consequences should these leaders' acts of repression continued.

"The people of those countries (...) were left uncertain about the backing they had received," Roth said.

Courting non-democracies to counter China

Biden has described the competition between the U.S. and China as "a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies".

However, in a bid to counter China's influence, he has courted non-democracies such as Vietnam due to their strategic importance vis-à-vis China, as well as India, despite the current government's troubling human rights record, which critics said include systemic discrimination against Muslims.

The Biden administration's list of invitees for the Summit for Democracy has also sparked controversy for including countries that have experienced democratic backsliding, such as the Philippines.

A country geographically close to China and facing growing Chinese influence, it has inched closer to the U.S. as well.

Besides being criticised as a gathering of countries solely to counter China, the summit's salience was called into question too, with critics questioning the outcome of the event, and even doubting the U.S.' own track record when it comes to upholding democratic values and protecting the human rights of its people.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Singapore crowned the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022

Shocked.

January 18, 2022, 02:05 PM

Island Boys mumble rap to NUS president Tan Eng Chye not shut down Yale-NUS College, oh yeah yeah yeah

You can be an Island Boy/ In NUS.

January 18, 2022, 01:45 PM

River Hongbao 2022 at Gardens by the Bay from Jan. 30 – Feb. 6

Back bigger, and better.

January 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

People queue to buy Lim Chee Guan bak kwa in Chinatown at S$72/kg 2 weeks before CNY

Delicious.

January 18, 2022, 12:45 PM

Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

We've been waiting for this one.

January 18, 2022, 11:33 AM

Malay Tampines resident decks out HDB corridor with CNY lanterns & pussy willow for his neighbours

It took Abdullah around two weeks to put up the decorations, with the help of some neighbours who translated the Mandarin words for him.

January 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Woman claims Chicken Hotpot in Sengkang responded to her bad review by contacting her school NUS

'I firmly believe no consumer should feel threatened or afraid to post their experience feedback,' the student said.

January 18, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'pore teen boy, 17, learns to drive via YouTube videos, rents TribeCar using dad's NRIC, drives 8 times, once with 2 passengers

Ends up arrested at police roadblock.

January 18, 2022, 04:47 AM

'Ah Girls Go Army' trailer out, Jack Neo set to earn big when movie in cinemas on CNY Feb. 1, 2022

Jack Neo ready to rake in millions.

January 18, 2022, 04:06 AM

Telegram is down for a lot of people again

Ugh.

January 17, 2022, 11:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.