NTU researcher, 47, charged with sending messages to procure 12-year-old girls for sex, possessing child abuse material

Herrin allegedly offered four million rupiah (S$374) in exchange for sex with 12-year-old girls.

Low Jia Ying | January 25, 2022, 02:46 PM

A senior research scientist from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was charged in court on Jan. 25 for allegedly sending messages to procure 12-year-old girls for sex, and possessing child abuse material.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the researcher, American national Jason Scott Herrin, 47, had allegedly sent messages to an Indonesian number on Nov. 14, 2019 offering 4 million rupiah (S$374) in exchange for sex with 12-year-old girls.

Herrin is also accused of possessing 90 photographs that constituted child abuse material, as well as 31 obscene films, which were found in his possession at a unit at Eco Sanctuary condominium at Chestnut Avenue on Aug. 17, 2020.

Allegedly asked person to "find a kid" for him "for a high price"

Herrin was handed four charges on Tuesday.

They consisted of one count of possessing child abuse material, one count of possessing obscene videos, and another two counts of communicating with another person to obtain the sexual services of a person below 18-years-old.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Herrin had also allegedly sent a message to a Laos number asking that person to "find a kid" for him "for a high price", with the intention of procuring sexual services from the child.

NTU lists Herrin as a staff scientist at the Facility for Analysis, Characterisation, Testing and Simulation (FACTS).

The Earth Observatory of Singapore website states that Herrin is a senior research scientist, and described him as an "igneous petrologist and chemical microanalyst involved in volcano research and the study of meteorites and asteroid impacts on Earth".

Banned from NTU campus

In response to Mothership.sg's queries about Herrin's employment status at the university, a NTU spokesperson said Herrin has been suspended and barred from going onto campus pending the outcome of court proceedings.

The spokesperson said it expects all members of the university community to uphold the "highest standards of ethical and professional conduct" and to abide by the law at all times.

The spokesperson also said the university will undertake internal disciplinary action after he is sentenced by the court, but will not comment further while the case is still before the court.

According to The Straits Times, Herrin was offered bail of S$20,000 and his case was adjourned to February.

Each count of communicating with another person to obtain sexual services of a minor carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Possessing child abuse material carries a jail term of up to five years and either a fine or caning.

Each count of possessing obscene films carries a jail term of up to 12 months or a S$1,000 fine, or both.

