1,165 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 17, the highest number of cases this month

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 1,165 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 17, as of 12pm.

Out of the 1,165 new cases, 631 are locally transmitted, while 534 are imported cases.

It is the first time since Dec 2 that Singapore has reported more than 1,000 new cases.

MOH also confirmed 609 new Omicron cases amongst the past reported cases, of whom 380 are local and 229 are imported.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.6, compared to 1.49 the day before.

This means that the weekly infection growth rate has been consistently higher than one for the past two weeks.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 293, 014 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

217 cases are currently hospitalised, with 13 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the ICU.

No new death cases were reported today as Singapore's death toll remains at 843.

Top image by Fiona Tan.