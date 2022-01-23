New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding due to Omicron restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as new restrictions were announced to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

"Such is life"

Arden announced the cancellation of her wedding in a press conference on Sunday (Jan. 23).

She said:

"As for mine, my wedding will not be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic. To anyone whose caught up in that scenario, I’m so sorry but we are all so resilient and I know we understand that we’re doing this for one another and I know that it will help us continue on."

When a reporter asked how she felt about it, Ardern simply replied: “Such is life".

She added that she is no different to thousands of other New Zealanders who have had "much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic".

"The most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they’re gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience."

Her wedding was scheduled for January 2022

Ardern was engaged to her partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, in 2019.

The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Neve.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Ardern and Gayford were planning to get married this summer in Gisborne, a city in the North Island of New Zealand.

New Zealand moving to "red traffic light" setting

In the same press conference, Ardern announced that New Zealand will be moving to "red traffic light" setting by imposing mask rules and limit gathering from 11:59pm on Sunday (Jan. 22).

This comes after health authorities reported nine Omicron cases within a family in Motueka, a town in the South Island of New Zealand.

The family had travelled to Auckland to attend a wedding. They also went to a funeral, an amusement park and the Sky Tower on Jan. 15 and 16.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Jacinda Arden's Facebook & Instagram.