Public can directly help migrant worker who lost leg in accident via ItsRainingRaincoats welfare group

The group is coordinating efforts for those who wish to help Vinoth.

Low Jia Ying | January 27, 2022, 06:10 PM

Migrant worker welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats is directly rendering its assistance to a 24-year-old migrant worker who lost his leg in a workplace accident in 2021, which will reassure the public their donations go directly to the victim.

Vinoth had his leg amputated after a steel plate fell on it while his team was unloading steel plates from a lorry.

The welfare group is also organising and directing efforts from the public to help Vinoth.

Visited Vinoth after getting discharged

ItsRainingRaincoats said in a Facebook post that one of Vinoth's migrant worker friends had reached out to the group to ask if they can send him some food and snacks.

The welfare group said they have been doing so.

They also noted that Vinoth speaks very little English, and was in "shock and grief" since his discharge.

The ItsRainingRaincoats team said that they "have been so impressed" that Vinoth could still manage a smile for the camera despite "everything he's gone through".

Unsure if he can still support family back home

ItsRainingRaincoats said Vinoth arrived in Singapore in January 2021 "full of dreams" to seek a better life to support himself and his family.

However, not more than a year later, he met with an accident that would change his life.

Vinoth's parents in India have difficulty working as his father is diabetic, and his mother has to perform ad-hoc duties in a paddy field to sustain the family.

Since their Facebook post went up, members of the public have reached out to the page asking how they can help Vinoth.

ItsRainingRaincoats has asked those who wish to help to privately message them on their Facebook page.

