Israel finance minister gets Covid-19 after 4th dose of vaccine

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 -- after taking his fourth shot of the vaccine.

Lieberman, 63, tweeted a photo of himself receiving a fourth Covid-19 vaccination dose on Jan. 10.

חיים לצד הקורונה!



גם אני התחסנתי במנת החיסון הרביעית.

צאו להתחסן ושמרו על עצמכם! pic.twitter.com/C23JoGbZAe — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) January 10, 2022

Five days later, he posted about his Covid-19 positive status in Hebrew on Jan. 15.

ערב טוב לכולם.

במהלך השבת נמצאתי חיובי לקורונה.

אני מרגיש טוב ואעבור את הבידוד בימים הקרובים בביתי שבנוקדים.

אמשיך להוביל מדיניות כלכלית אחראית גם מהבית, לעקוב אחר הנתונים ולתכנן צעדים קדימה.

שמרו על עצמכם, שבוע טוב! — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) January 15, 2022

Lieberman said on Twitter: "I feel good and will isolate in the next few days."

He added that he will continue working from home.

Israel's fourth dose push

Israel started administering a second round of boosters, otherwise known as fourth shots, to immunocompromised people in late December 2021.

In January 2022, the campaign was extended to its over-60-year-olds and medical staff.

The Health Ministry said a first booster increases protection seven days after the shot.

But no data on the effectiveness of a second booster has been released yet.

Israel has confirmed about 1.7 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and more than 8,000 deaths.

It has a population of 9.4 million.

Israel faced with infection surge due to Omicron variant

Lieberman has faced some public criticism as the government is seen as not doing more to help businesses during this Omicron wave.

Infection rates in Israel have reached new highs, forcing people to isolate and stay home.

"I will continue to pursue responsible economic policies from home, keep track of the data and plan future steps," Lieberman also tweeted supposedly in response to the criticism.

Top photos via Avigdor Lieberman