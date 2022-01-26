Back

Foreign journalist slams Scoot & S'pore Airlines after cancelled flight forced a night's stay in Changi Airport

They were unable to leave Changi Airport due to Covid-19 restrictions, and hotels there were apparently fully booked.

Ashley Tan | January 26, 2022, 09:15 PM

A foreign journalist, her husband, and child, left without options after their Scoot flight home was cancelled, were forced to spend the night on the floor of Changi Airport.

Irene Caselli slammed both Scoot and Singapore Airlines (SIA) on her Twitter, where she documented the entire incident.

Tagged Scoot and SIA in tweet

Caselli is a journalist currently based in Greece.

Describing the entire incident as "shameful" and a "mess", she said that no alternative arrangements were made after their flight to Athens was cancelled due to a snowstorm.

She tweeted about her plight after midnight, on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

She and her family were unable to leave Changi Airport due to Covid-19 restrictions, and hotels there were apparently fully booked.

She also claimed that "ground staff did not care" and did not put them on a different flight to Athens or offer any sort of compensation for them to book an alternative flight.

In her tweets, Caselli tagged SIA as well, despite having booked her flight with Scoot. However, Scoot is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIA.

"@SingaporeAir you have plenty of availability on other flights and offered no alternative only for your profit," she wrote.

Claimed staff did not check on them

Stranded in the airport, Caselli said her toddler had no choice but to sleep on the ground.

She said she was "shocked" by how the ground staff of Scoot and SIA "are unaware of how to care for a toddler", and claimed that no staff enquired about their situation.

Caselli then accused the two airlines of lying to her and failing to prioritise a family with children after she found out another Scoot passenger from the same flight was able to get a room at a hotel.

SIA responded on Twitter

In response to SIA's subsequent enquiry on Twitter, Caselli revealed that their next flight home was two days later, on Jan. 27, which meant her family would have had to spend more nights at the airport.

While previously she said there were no alternative flights offered, here she said she was offered a flight to another European city, but without a connecting flight to Athens.

She may have meant that she was not offered alternative flights to Athens, until Thursday.

After one night at the airport, Caselli updated that she managed to secure a hotel room after "making a big fuss" and calling the Italian embassy.

Scoot reached out to affected customers

In response to Mothership's queries, Scoot explained that Caselli's initial flight was scheduled to depart on Jan. 25, and then cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in Athens.

Affected customers were booked for the next available Scoot flights based on their final destinations – TR722 (Singapore-Athens-Berlin) and TR734 (Singapore-Berlin) — which were scheduled to depart from Singapore on Jan. 26 and 27 respectively.

Scoot has reached out to the affected customers to provide the necessary support and assistance.

Scoot added:

"The health and safety of our staff and customers remain our priority, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused due to adverse weather conditions. We seek the understanding of our customers whose travel plans have been impacted by unforeseen, adverse weather conditions, and we will continue to render the necessary assistance."

Changi Airport also responded to Caselli's tweets, highlighting that Scoot arranged for meals and accommodation for the family, and that "alternative flight options" were given:

Reactions

While some Twitter users sympathised with Caselli's plight, others pointed out that it was not Scoot's fault that the flight was cancelled, as the airport on the other end had shut down due to bad weather.

Others however, called her "entitled".

They shared that Scoot might not be obligated to make arrangements for affected passengers when flights are cancelled due to weather, and advised Caselli to simply book another flight herself, or consult her travel insurance company.

