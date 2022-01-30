Back

Infected with Covid-19 after vaccination? You should still get booster dose: MOH

The health ministry said that a booster dose will confer longer protection into the future.

Mandy How | January 30, 2022, 11:24 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has answered two common queries from members of the public regarding vaccine boosters.

This was done so via a media release on Jan. 29, 2022.

1. Should individuals who have been infected with Covid-19 after their primary series still receive their booster dose?

Short answer: Yes.

Explanation: A booster dose will confer longer protection into the future. It is also safe for recovered patients to receive a booster.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has recommended that it is safe for those who have recovered from Covid-19 to receive the booster dose.

MOH said that vaccination centres have been instructed to administer the booster dose to those in this category, and they will not be turned away.

However, if you prefer not to get jabbed again, the infection episode can also be considered a booster dose.

This is only applicable if you saw a doctor while infected, or were detected to be Covid-positive when travelling into Singapore because there will be a record of your infection in MOH's medical records (which you can see in your HealthHub records).

The update of your status is automatic, and no action is required on your part.

This does not apply to:

  • Someone who performed an antigen rapid test (ART) self-test and was discovered to be Covid-19 positive.

  • Someone who has undergone Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) or Pre-Event Testing (PET) and was discovered to be Covid-19 positive.

These individuals typically undergo self-isolation under Protocol 2, recover and resume normal activities.

There is therefore no record of their infection in MOH's medical records.

In this case, one will need to receive their booster dose to extend the validity period of their full vaccination status beyond the initial 270 days.

2. What are the booster needs after various permutations of mRNA vaccine doses, Sinovac/Sinopharm vaccine doses, and infections?

Short answer: The answers are complicated and MOH is working on a calculator for it's website. The calculator will help individuals determine if they need to take boosters to extend their vaccination validity period.

Explanation: A simple rule of thumb, according to MOH, is: two doses of an mRNA vaccine, or three doses of Sinovac/Sinopharm, confer full vaccination status for 270 days.

A booster or an infection recorded in their medical records after that will extend the validity.

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page and MOE

Unable to go home for 2 years & counting, Chinese nationals in S’pore share their anxieties & worries

It’s a wait with no end in sight.

January 30, 2022, 11:56 AM

What I wish I had known about sex when I was younger

Has nothing to do with birds, and definitely not bees

January 30, 2022, 10:29 AM

Mynah entangled in line stops screeching & struggling when it realises Sin Ming man helping to free it

The rescuer took care to cut the line that the mynah was caught in.

January 30, 2022, 04:55 AM

Taxi driver, 67, found dead in vehicle at Bedok Reservoir Road car park

Rest in peace.

January 30, 2022, 04:19 AM

5,207 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 3,475 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.24.

January 29, 2022, 11:51 PM

Almost 1,000 GP clinics across S'pore to remain open during Chinese New Year 2022

Stay safe during the festive period.

January 29, 2022, 10:47 PM

'Ah Girls Go Army' accused of fat-shaming with 'Yuan Yuan Yuan' character, Jack Neo asks critics to watch movie first

Actress Xixi Lim also said that people need not look at the issue as fat-shaming.

January 29, 2022, 10:05 PM

By2 files lawsuit against Wang Leehom's ex-wife Lee Jinglei over cyberbullying

Thought this was over? Nope.

January 29, 2022, 08:58 PM

Man, 73, arrested for mischief by fire following blaze at Telok Blangah HDB

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 29, 2022, 07:42 PM

Indie bookstore near Marymount MRT holding S$1 book sale from now till Feb. 2, 2022

Good deal.

January 29, 2022, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.