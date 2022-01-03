Back

Indonesia given 'Fair Play' award at AFF Suzuki Cup

Hmm.

Syahindah Ishak | January 03, 2022, 02:37 PM

The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup ended on Saturday (Jan. 1) with Thailand crowned champions after beating Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate.

Indonesia won 'Fair Play' award

During the awards ceremony after the second leg of the finals, it was announced that Indonesia had won the 'Fair Play' award.

Midfielder Evan Dimas received the accolade on behalf of his team.

Questioned by Vietnamese media

On Jan. 2, Vietnamese media Thethao247 published an article discussing the decision to give Indonesia the 'Fair Play' award.

In the group stage match between Vietnam and Indonesia, Thethao247 reported that Indonesia had committed a number of dangerous fouls.

According to stats from AFF Suzuki Cup's website, Indonesia had committed a total of 143 fouls, of which 13 yellow cards were shown.

This is the most number of fouls committed by a team in this edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Thethao247 also highlighted the actions of Indonesian captain Asnawi Mangkualam, who had mocked Singaporean winger Faris Ramli after his penalty miss in the second leg of the semi-finals.

However, according to the Vietnamese website, the 'Fair Play' award is a consolation prize given to the runner-ups of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Malaysia had received the same award after coming second in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

But in the 2016 and 2014 edition of the tournament, the award was not given to the runner-ups.

Top image from PSSI/Instagram.

