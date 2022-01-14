Back

Ikhsan Fandi scores 2 goals in his 1st start for Thai club BG Pathum

A brace.

Syahindah Ishak | January 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Singaporean footballer Ikhsan Fandi has scored his first goals for his new club BG Pathum United.

First start

The 22-year-old was part of the first eleven against Songkhla Football Club in the first round of the Thai League Cup on Jan. 12.

This was the first time Ikhsan was in the club's starting line-up.

He previously made his debut for the club on Jan. 8 as a substitute against Ratchaburi Mitr Phol F.C.

Ikhsan's brother, Irfan, was not part of the squad against Songkhla.

Two goals

Ikhsan scored the game's first goal in the 11th minute before netting in his second one in the 85th minute.

The match ended in a 4-1 victory for BG Pathum.

Here are the highlights from the game:

"Many more to come"

In an Instagram post after the match, Ikhsan said that he was "happy to get [his] first goals" for BG Pathum.

He added that there would be "many more to come".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IX9 (@ikhsanfandi)

