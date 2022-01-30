Ho Ching takes up advisory role at international investment firm EQT

Former Temasek Holdings chief executive officer (CEO) Ho Ching will join global investment organisation EQT as an advisor.

The Sweden-based firm announced the appointment on Jan. 27, adding that Ho will be a part of the mission board of EQT Future, the firm's impact-driven fund.

The board's purpose, wrote EQT, is to "provide external objectivity to the fund’s strategic direction and set the bar high for its commitment to drive positive impact".

According to its website, EQT Future has an investment range of EUR 400 million (S$604 million) and above.

Retired from Temasek in October 2021

Along with Ho, two other high profiles names were appointed to the mission board: Naina Lal Kidwai, former Country Head of HSBC India and Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International.

Hedda Pahlson-Moller, co-founder and CEO of TIIME.org, was appointed Impact Director and will be responsible for the coordination of the mission board and the development of the EQT Future fund’s impact objectives.

Ho stepped down as Temasek CEO last year in October 2021, having held the post since 2004.

During her tenure, Temasek’s portfolio grew from S$90 billion to over S$300 billion, according to a press statement.

Upon her retirement, Ho was appointed a director of Temasek Trust, the philanthropic arm of Temasek.

