S'pore recorded 456 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 1, highest number of imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 456 new Covid-19 infections as of 12pm on Jan. 1.
This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in more than two weeks, according to CNA.
MOH also recorded an all-time high of 260 imported cases on Jan. 1.
There was also one death recorded.
155 new Omicron cases
Among the new cases recorded, MOH has detected 155 new Omicron cases.
Of the new Omicron cases, 128 were imported cases and 27 were local cases.
The weekly infection rate increased to 0.85 on Jan. 1, from 0.82 on Dec. 31.
According to MOH statistics, the rate has been increasing since Dec. 24.
Here's the update in full:
Situation update
New cases on Jan. 1: 456
New community cases: 187
New imported cases: 260
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 9
Total number of cases reported thus far: 279,861
Deaths
New deaths reported on Dec. 8: 1
Total deaths reported thus far: 829
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 44
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 6
Critically ill in the ICU: 14
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 43.7 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 88 per cent
Received booster shot: 41 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 91 per cent
