1 hamster surrendered to Hong Kong authorities tests positive for Covid-19

One hamster that was surrendered to Hong Kong authorities by a pet owner had tested positive for Covid-19, Reuters reported.

This is the first time a hamster under the care of a pet owner had tested positive for the virus, according to Reuters.

Culling of hamsters in Hong Kong

On Jan. 18, Hong Kong authorities had given the order to cull 2,000 hamsters in 34 pet shops and storage facilities following an outbreak of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases traced to a pet shop.

Hong Kong authorities had also asked those who bought hamsters after Dec. 22, 2021, to turn their pets in for authorities to cull.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), hamster owners in Hong Kong had shown up at government facilities to sacrifice their pet hamsters.

The owners were made to sign an agreement with the authorities after dropping their hamsters off.

Signing the document waives the owners' right to ask about their animals, and to any compensation.

Hong Kong continues with its decision despite public outcry

Over 2,200 hamsters had been culled since the order was given, as reported by Reuters.

Despite public outcries from animal welfare groups and petitions against the move, Hong Kong authorities maintained that the culling of the hamsters was necessary.

In another report by Reuters, it was stated that Hong Kong police will deal with those who attempt to obstruct the culling, and those who offer to care for abandoned hamsters.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has also defended the move.

She stated, as reported by BBC, "I understand that pet owners are unhappy... the biggest public interest is to control the pandemic."

