Back

1 hamster surrendered to Hong Kong authorities tests positive for Covid-19

It was surrendered by a pet owner.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2022, 08:16 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One hamster that was surrendered to Hong Kong authorities by a pet owner had tested positive for Covid-19, Reuters reported.

This is the first time a hamster under the care of a pet owner had tested positive for the virus, according to Reuters.

Culling of hamsters in Hong Kong

On Jan. 18, Hong Kong authorities had given the order to cull 2,000 hamsters in 34 pet shops and storage facilities following an outbreak of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases traced to a pet shop.

Hong Kong authorities had also asked those who bought hamsters after Dec. 22, 2021, to turn their pets in for authorities to cull.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), hamster owners in Hong Kong had shown up at government facilities to sacrifice their pet hamsters.

The owners were made to sign an agreement with the authorities after dropping their hamsters off.

Signing the document waives the owners' right to ask about their animals, and to any compensation.

Hong Kong continues with its decision despite public outcry

Over 2,200 hamsters had been culled since the order was given, as reported by Reuters.

Despite public outcries from animal welfare groups and petitions against the move, Hong Kong authorities maintained that the culling of the hamsters was necessary.

In another report by Reuters, it was stated that Hong Kong police will deal with those who attempt to obstruct the culling, and those who offer to care for abandoned hamsters.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has also defended the move.

She stated, as reported by BBC, "I understand that pet owners are unhappy... the biggest public interest is to control the pandemic."

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Unsplash for illustration purposes only.

Caregivers of children with special needs 'may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened': SG Enable

SG Enable is a local agency dedicated to helping persons with disabilities.

January 23, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'pore police used drone to track & arrest suspect who fled into forested area near Jalan Bahar

Cool.

January 23, 2022, 06:00 PM

I tried a rare flower bath ritual to banish bad vibes. Here’s what I gained from it.

A different kind of spiritual healing.

January 23, 2022, 05:36 PM

New orchid hybrid unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark 'flourishing' ties between S'pore & UAE

Both countries share strong people-to-people ties.

January 23, 2022, 04:59 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding due to Omicron restrictions

"Such is life."

January 23, 2022, 03:57 PM

Frozen yogurt cubes at Kinex that look like 'huat' mahjong tiles let you indulge with less guilt

Healthier snack with added huat-ness.

January 23, 2022, 03:26 PM

Mahathir in 'stable condition' now after 3rd hospital admission in weeks

He is also responding well to the treatment.

January 23, 2022, 03:08 PM

MOH investigating Wan Medical Clinic for allegedly offering 'remote' ART tests to Healing the Divide members

MOH stressed that supervised PET must be conducted in real-time and in the presence of a registered medical practitioner or qualified self-administered test supervisor.

January 23, 2022, 12:32 PM

Missing 73-year-old man last seen at Woodlands St 41, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

January 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh arrested for alleged plan to submit false vaccination status to MOH

A doctor and his assistant were also arrested.

January 23, 2022, 10:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.