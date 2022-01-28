President Halimah will be visiting Beijing at Xi Jinping's invitation to attend Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

President Halimah Yacob will be making a visit to Beijing, China, from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games and related activities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Jan. 28.

The statement added that she was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This is the first working visit overseas by the president since the pandemic began.

Bilateral meetings with Chinese leaders

The statement added that Halimah will also have bilateral meetings with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

She will also be attending a Welcome Banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for foreign dignitaries.

She will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the President's Office, MFA and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

In her absence, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisors, Eddie Teo, will exercise the function of the Office of the President, the statement added.

China's first Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympic Games is slated to take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20 in Beijing, China, and other locations in the neighbouring areas of Yanqing and Chongli.

This is the first time China will be hosting the Winter Olympic Games.

In 2008, China hosted its first Olympic Games in Beijing.

Top image by MCI via Halimah Yacob/Facebook