Current group size limit will be maintained through Chinese New Year: Lawrence Wong

Singapore is currently experiencing an Omicron variant wave.

Joshua Lee | January 05, 2022, 07:05 PM

The government intends to maintain current safe management measures (including limits on group sizes) during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, said Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF), during a press conference today (January 5).

This is especially so because Singapore is currently experiencing an Omicron variant wave.

"When will the wave pass? No one knows. But I can't imagine the wave passing before Chinese New Year.

So very clearly, through this period and through Chinese New Year, the current rules will be maintained."

During the press conference, Wong also mentioned the recent event where hundreds gathered for a spontaneous New Year's Eve countdown at Clarke Quay.

Investigations by the authorities found that that the event was not organised; rather, the people were caught up in the revelry of the new year.

Calling it a potential super spreader event, Wong said that such actions are "not acceptable, especially when we are still in the midst of a pandemic".  He added that the authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and will be taking enforcement action against the culprits.

Wong cautioned that Singapore cannot afford to have more super spreader events like this taking place during this time when Omicron variant cases are on the rise.

"Therefore, we would like to encourage and urge everyone to continue exercising personal and social responsibility, and to comply and cooperate with all the safe management measures.

Let's all do our part to keep our family members, our friends, and our loved ones safe even as we usher in the new year."

Top image credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash  

