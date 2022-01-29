Almost 1,000 GP clinics across S'pore to remain open during Chinese New Year 2022

Those who feel unwell over the Chinese New Year holidays should visit any of the 988 general practitioner (GP) clinics that will be operating from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2022, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Of these, 523 are Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs).

Patients with minor conditions are advised to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic, while those who develop symptoms of an acute respiratory infection (cough, sore throat and runny nose) as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, are strongly encouraged to visit a PHPC.

The public should seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Accident & Emergency (A&E) department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding.

To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is able to provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, MOH advises individuals who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies to refrain from calling 995.

Clinics opened during the festive period

For 24-hour clinics opened from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, click here.

On the other hand, find the list of clinics opened on specific dates here:

Or you could find the clinic nearest to you here.

Covid-19 tests available

324 selected PHPCs will be able to provide Covid-19 swab tests.

11 Combined Test Centres (CTCs) across the island will also continue to operate and take in patients who have been referred for a swab by their doctor.

You can book a slot for CTC appointments here.

Members of the public should also first call the clinics to confirm the availability and timing of services, particularly for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, and make appointments as needed before heading down.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from National University Hospital's Facebook page.