Back

Girl, 7, flips roti prata like a boss in M'sia, can prep 50 to 60 a day

Her parents own a roti prata stall and she wanted to learn how to do it too.

Belmont Lay | January 11, 2022, 02:26 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A seven-year-old girl in Malaysia has won the hearts and minds of her people after she was seen professionally flipping roti prata like a boss in her parents' food stall.

The girl, Yusra Asna Ruslin, has been preparing roti prata -- better known as roti canai in Malaysia -- in front of customers.

She started making roti prata three months ago after she helped out at the stall during the school holidays.

Her petite frame and prata-making technique then won the approval of those who patronised the stall.

Out of interest

The little girl told Kosmo!, a Malaysian publication, that she helped out at her parents' stall out of interest.

Her parents, Ruslin Meli, 45, and Yuwita Shuib, 35, taught their daughter to toss the dough.

Can flip 50 to 60 roti prata a day

Today, Yusra can prepare 50 to 60 roti prata on her own each day.

The little girl said it was difficult at first, but then she gradually mastered the skills.

She added that she hopes she can open her own stall in the future and run the business with her parents.

"I am really interested in spreading roti canai because I always see my father and mother making roti canai at our restaurant," she said.

The family-operated food stall, Uwita Enterprise, is located at Balai Baru in Padang Besar town in the state of Perlis.

Has other siblings

Yusra is the third child out of the four children in the family.

She is currently attending first year elementary school, equivalent to Primary 1 in Singapore.

Her father, Ruslin, said: "At first, she learned a lot but the dough still broke. Yusra did not get tired though when she learned with her mother who is also good at spreading roti canai."

Support motivates her

Her school teachers would go and support the stall, and this gives Yusra confidence.

Her three other siblings, aged seven, eight and 14, are also brought to the stall to help out.

The stall is open from 6am to 11am daily except on Monday and Tuesday.

It sells various roti canai-based dishes, nasi lemak, and murtabak.

Top photo via Kosmo!

Free Temasek Foundation mask giveaway mostly smooth, but some vending machines wonky on 1st day

Try another vending machine or come again the next day.

January 11, 2022, 12:17 AM

750 new Covid-19 cases, 389 new Omicron infections in S’pore

Update on Jan. 10, 2022.

January 11, 2022, 12:05 AM

Monitor lizard & venomous snake at Pasir Ris Park use their tongues to check each other out

What a great moment.

January 10, 2022, 09:24 PM

Amendment to Women's Charter includes Divorce by Mutual Agreement

Solemnisation done online will be a permanent option.

January 10, 2022, 08:01 PM

2 winners for Jan. 10 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$5.35 million

Nice.

January 10, 2022, 07:57 PM

S'pore chicken rice boss says prices up to mitigate high electricity bills & provide staff with 'decent pay'

Up by a few cents.

January 10, 2022, 07:29 PM

Pigeon lands on car along North Bridge Road, hitches ride to Clarke Quay

When you smarter than you look.

January 10, 2022, 07:02 PM

Playmade & Jia Jia Herbal Tea collaborate to make liang teh bubble tea & pearls for S$5.40

One way to counter the 'heatiness' from Chinese New Year snacking.

January 10, 2022, 06:59 PM

Community cat climbs into toy claw machine in Clementi & pretends it's the prize

Catch of the day.

January 10, 2022, 06:42 PM

Academics in S'pore not inhibited when working on politically-sensitive topics: Maliki Osman

A 2021 study found that academics who work on politically-sensitive topics are more likely to feel constrained in their work.

January 10, 2022, 05:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.