Rock column collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil lake, 7 killed

A large section of rock from a cliff at Furnas Lake in Brazil collapsed on Saturday (Jan. 8), killing at least seven people and leaving nine others seriously injured.

Video footage recorded by passengers of boats on the lake showed how the rock column broke off from the cliff face and fell onto boats carrying tourists.

The lake is located in Minas Gerais state and is famous for the rock walls, caverns and waterfalls that surround it.

Moments before the accident, small rocks and sedimentation could be seen cascading down from the cliff face into the water.

A huge slab of rock then detaches and plunges into the lake below, creating a huge wave and sending fragments of rock flying.

Warning: Graphic images

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, posted on Twitter about the incident, calling it a tragedy and promising support for the families of those affected.

He said that heavy rains had caused the rockfall.

Three people still missing

Three other people are still missing, and 32 people in total are injured following the accident.

Nine of the injured were hospitalised, while the others were treated for light injuries, reported BBC.

Rescuers, divers and helicopters continue to search for survivors.

According to AP News, the Brazilian navy, which helped with rescue efforts, said that it would investigate the causes of the accident.

Top image via @aronunc on TikTok

