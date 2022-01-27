Back

People in England no need to wear face masks as Covid-19 restrictions lifted

England is going to treat Covid-19 like the flu.

Belmont Lay | January 27, 2022, 12:59 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starting Jan. 27, face coverings will no longer be required by law anywhere in England, as most Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted there, AP reported.

Britain’s government said its vaccine booster roll-out successfully reduced serious illness and Covid-19 hospitalisations, which allowed the easing of measures.

Along with the no mask needed mandate, the legal requirement for Covid-19 passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has also been scrapped.

A week before this latest measures were announced, the government dropped its advice for people to work from home, as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms.

Some masking still needed

But precautions remain.

As the government moved away from legal measures, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said face coverings will still be required on the capital's buses and subway trains.

Some shops are still asking consumers to mask up.

The legal requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days remains.

Treating Covid-19 like flu

But that measure will end soon to be replaced with advice and guidance for those infected to be cautious.

Health officials have said they are planning to treat Covid-19 more like the flu as a long-term strategy.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government’s vaccine roll-out, testing and development of antiviral treatments combine to allow a “cautious return” to normality.

But he added that Omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly.

Prior to the lifting of restrictions, hospital admissions and the number of people in intensive care units have stabilised or fallen.

Daily cases have fallen from a peak of over 200,000 cases a day around New Year to under 100,000 in recent days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the third week of January 2022 that the surge of Omicron infections “has now peaked nationally”.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Disappointed father in China drinks pesticide as son still unmarried at nearly 30 years old

The man is receiving further treatment in the hospital.

January 27, 2022, 12:46 PM

Black Honda Civic plays braking game & swerves dangerously close to motorbike along PIE

The motorbike rider was not pleased.

January 27, 2022, 12:29 PM

Changi Prison inmate finds out wife asking for divorce, another realises mum died via 2-week-old newspaper obituary

The personal issues inmates have to deal with when locked up away from the outside world.

January 27, 2022, 04:06 AM

8,888 free 'Ah Girls Go Army' NFTs to be given away during advance movie tickets sale

Advance ticket sales begin on Friday, Jan. 28.

January 27, 2022, 02:59 AM

Dee Kosh drops 9-minute clip, says he's not a pedophile

He reiterated that he did not molest or have sex with minors.

January 26, 2022, 11:30 PM

Cyclist gets knocked down by driver in Bukit Batok despite riding in single file

The driver sped up to turn left, but failed to overtake the cyclists, leading to a collision.

January 26, 2022, 11:28 PM

4,832 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 26, 2,996 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.50.

January 26, 2022, 10:19 PM

S'poreans advised to defer all travel to Ukraine over escalating tensions: MFA

The U.S. and the UK have withdrawn the families of diplomats from the country.

January 26, 2022, 09:46 PM

Foreign journalist slams Scoot & S'pore Airlines after cancelled flight forced a night's stay in Changi Airport

They were unable to leave Changi Airport due to Covid-19 restrictions, and hotels there were apparently fully booked.

January 26, 2022, 09:15 PM

Why was OCBC the target of the recent phishing attacks?

One cybersecurity expert pointed out a potential weakness in OCBC’s digital token set-up procedure that might have made it an attractive target.

January 26, 2022, 08:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.